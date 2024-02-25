Sérgio Tavares landed at Guarulhos airport this Sunday (25.Feb.2024), had his passport seized, did not receive information about the reason for his arrest and was taken to a police station in São Paulo

The Portuguese journalist, Sérgio Tavares, was detained by the PF (Federal Police) at Guarulhos airport, in São Paulo, upon his arrival in Brazil this Sunday morning (25.Feb.2024). He traveled to the country to cover the event called by the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL), scheduled for 3pm on Avenida Paulista.

“I'm stuck at São Paulo airport, all passengers were allowed to leave, except me. The Federal Police have my passport withheld and they tell me that the superior wants to ask me questions. All because I came to publicize the demonstration for democracy called by Bolsonaro”, wrote the journalist in the caption of a video published on X (ex-Twitter) at 8:24 am.

“I just came to take images of Bolsonaro's event to show the world this great demonstration for democracy that will take place today”, he said in the video. “I hope that my rights are fulfilled and that I am not made to feel unfair, for anything that I do not deserve.”

I am RETAINED at São Paulo AIRPORT, all passengers were allowed to leave, except me. The FEDERAL POLICE have my passport withheld and they tell me that the superior wants to ask me questions.

São Paulo, Brazil, 8.08 am

Afterwards, Tavares made a new publication. He said that at 10:14 am he was already being questioned by the PF regarding statements “about ballot boxes, electoral fraud, judicial dictatorship and vaccines”. According to the journalist, on the advice of his lawyer, he remained silent.

In Publication previous, taken from inside the plane on Saturday night (Feb 24), Tavares said that his trip to Brazil “would serve to show Europe a gigantic cry of revolt from the Brazilian people against the dictatorship into which the country was plunged”.

The journalist planned to go to Brasília on Monday (Feb 26) for a Federal Senate hearing on mandatory Covid vaccination. He declared that he would “denounce to the world the atrocity of mandatory covid vaccination for babies and children”.

At the beginning of this month, Tavares published an interview in which Bolsonaro stated that the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) acted against his re-election.

“The Brazilian Court, the Federal Supreme Court, took Lula out of jail and then made him eligible. And then, the Federal Supreme Court, of which 3 of its ministers make up the Superior Electoral Court, also worked there making efforts to elect Lula at any price”, said Bolsonaro. “Elections ended last year [no caso, 2022]and no one can understand how Lula da Silva won”, he added.

Also according to the former president, the Brazilian justice system does everything it can to convict him. “Persecution on top of persecution. They do everything they can to find a way to condemn me, but they don't find anything, because there is nothing. I created a clean government in Brazil”, he declared.

O Power360 contacted journalist Sérgio Tavares and Guarulhos airport. The journalist stated that he will do a live on your YouTube channel later this Sunday (Feb 25, 2024) to explain the situation. Guarulhos airport did not respond until the publication of this report. The space remains open.

