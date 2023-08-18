The corporation’s summit was denounced for allegedly not having acted to stop extremist acts

This Friday (18.Aug.2023) the PF (Federal Police) is serving 7 preventive arrest warrants issued by the STF (Federal Supreme Court) against members and former members of the PMDF (Military Police of the Federal District) leadership for alleged omission in the extremist acts of January 8, in Brasilia.

O Power360 found that the targets are:

colonel Klepter Rosa Gonçalves: Commander General of the PMDF

Commander General of the PMDF colonel Fabio Augusto Vieira: former general commander of the PMDF

former general commander of the PMDF colonel Jorge Eduardo Naime Barreto : former commander of the PMDF Operations Department;

: former commander of the PMDF Operations Department; colonel Paulo Jose Ferreira de Sousa: former commander of the PMDF Operations Department;

former commander of the PMDF Operations Department; colonel Marcelo Casimiro Vasconcelos: former head of the PMDF’s 1st Regional Policing Command;

former head of the PMDF’s 1st Regional Policing Command; major Flavio Silvestre de Alencar: worked on the 8th of January;

worked on the 8th of January; lieutenant Rafael Pereira Martins: worked on the 8th of January.

The leadership of the PM is being investigated for allegedly failing to act to prevent vandalism against the offices of the Three Powers, due to alleged ideological proximity to the demonstrators.

Colonel Klepter Rosa was officially appointed general commander of the PMDF on February 15th. The military had been temporarily in charge since January 9, after Colonel Fábio Augusto Vieira having been fired by Ricardo Cappelli, who was then an intervenor in public security in the Federal District.

At the time of the acts, Colonel Fábio Augusto was one of the officers whose arrest was determined by the Justice. He was arrested on January 10, but had his arrest revoked by STF Minister Alexandre de Moraes, contrary to a request by the PGR (Attorney General of the Republic).

Other investigated

Former DF Public Security Secretary Anderson Torres was also arrested on charges of failure to act in relation to the 8 de Janeiro event. In May, he was released after STF Minister Alexandre de Moraes granted provisional release.

In testimony to the CPI on Antidemocratic Acts of the DF Chamber, Torres stated that the Army did not allow the demobilization of the camps that formed in front of the HQ (Headquarters) in Brasília after the 2022 elections.