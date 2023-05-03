Corporation conducts an operation against vaccine card fraud; Bolsonaro’s former aide had a deposition scheduled for 9 am

On the morning of this Wednesday (May 3, 2023), the PF (Federal Police) carried out Operation Venire on fraud in vaccination cards. The arrest of the former aide-de-camp of Jair Bolsonaro (PL), Lieutenant Colonel Mauro Cid, was determined, as well as searches and seizures at the former president’s house.

The corporation complies with 16 search and seizure warrants and 6 preventive arrest warrants in Brasília and Rio de Janeiro.

This report will receive more information.