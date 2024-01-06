Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 06/01/2024 – 18:02

A 41-year-old man, who was transporting 4 kilos of cocaine, was arrested red-handed, this Saturday (6), by the Federal Police (PF). He was on a bus that left the Barra Mansa bus station, in the south of the state of Rio de Janeiro, heading to the capital. The drug was found inside the backpack the man was carrying, distributed in four tablets.

The approach of federal police officers from the Drug Repression Police Station (DRE), on Rodovia Presidente Dutra, in the municipality of Piraí, was supported by sniffer dog Apolo.

According to the PF, the prisoner and the seized drugs were taken to the Federal Police Superintendency in Rio de Janeiro, in Praça Mauá, the port region of the city. “To draw up a report of arrest in the act for the crime of drug trafficking, the penalty for which can be up to 15 years in prison”, added the PF in the note.