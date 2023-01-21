Suspect would have encouraged the assassination of the president during the official visit to Roraima this Saturday

The PF (Federal Police) of Roraima arrested, on the night of Friday (20.jan.2023), a man suspected of making threats to the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT).

According to the PF, the man would have committed the crime through a comment he made on a social network and is suspected of encouraging the president’s murder.

This Saturday (January 21, 2023), Lula will visit the capital Boa Vista to take a closer look at the situation of the Yanomami, a people who are experiencing a health crisis. In a publication on social networks, he announced the trip to the region and the man would have said it would be “time to put the bullet in his head”.

The arrest was made red-handed and the man sent to the prison system, where he will remain at the disposal of Justice.

EMERGENCY SITUATION

The Ministry of Health declared a public health emergency in Yanomami territory. The area suffers from lack of health care and faces cases of severe malnutrition and malaria. The ordinance was published on Friday in an extra edition of the GIVE (Official Diary of the Union). Here’s the full (69 KB).

In the same edition of GIVE (full – 83 KB), the president created a committee to face the health situation in Yanomami territory.

With the declaration of a public health emergency, the Ministry of Health created the COE-Yanomami, a public health emergency operations center. It will be coordinated by Sesai (Secretary of Indigenous Health), with technical support from SVSA (Secretary of Health and Environment Surveillance).

With information from Brazil Agency