Antônio Cláudio Alves Ferreira was arrested in Uberlândia and must be forwarded to the PF Superintendence, in Brasília

The PF (Federal Police) arrested this Monday (January 23, 2023) Antônio Cláudio Alves Ferreira, who invaded the Planalto Palace and destroyed a 17th century clock during the acts of January 8th. Made by Frenchman Balthazar Martinot, the clock was given as a gift to Emperor Dom João VI by the French court in 1808.

The man was filmed during the invasions and depredations of the headquarters of the Executive, Legislative and Judiciary powers, in Brasília.

Ferreira was arrested in Uberlândia, Minas Gerais, and must be sent to the headquarters of the Federal Police Superintendence in Brasília.

The corporation investigates the acts, which are considered crimes of violent abolition of the Democratic State of Law, coup d’état, qualified damage, criminal association, incitement to crime, destruction and deterioration or destruction of specially protected property.

With information from Brazil Agency.