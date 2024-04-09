Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/04/2024 – 16:36

The Federal Police arrested this Tuesday morning, 9th, in Feira de Santana, a hacker suspected of promoting the biggest data leak in the country, with the disclosure of information from 223 million people. According to investigators, he is being investigated for hacking websites of the Senate, Army and Superior Electoral Court.

Now in preventive detention, the hacker had been on the run since November 2023, when he broke the electronic ankle bracelet he was wearing under a court order as part of Operation Deepwater, opened in March 2021.

The order was issued by the 1st Federal Court of Uberlândia (MG). The hacker will be available to the courts at the Criminal Observation Center, in Salvador, informed the PF.

The suspect had already been arrested on another occasion: in 2019, for hacking the websites of the Civil Police and the Public Ministry of Minas, the Court of Justice of Goiás and the Army.