In decline since 2019, when President Jair Bolsonaro took over the Planalto Palace, arrests for corruption carried out by the Federal Police reached, in 2021, the lowest level of the last 14 years. There were 143 arrests between January and September, a reduction of 44% compared to the same period in 2020. The PF did not provide data for the last three months of 2021.

The figures were obtained through the Access to Information Law (LAI) by the agency Ficam Sabendo, specialized in obtaining data from public bodies, at the PF’s Coordination for Repression of Corruption (CRC). The survey considers all arrests – preventive, temporary and flagrant – made from inquiries conducted by the CRC since 2008.

The unit is competent to investigate, in addition to corruption crimes, crimes such as embezzlement, criminal organization, bidding fraud, influence peddling and others. It also has under its umbrella the Special Investigations Service, one of the most sensitive sectors of the corporation, which takes care of investigations against politicians and authorities with jurisdiction in the Federal Supreme Court (STF) and the Superior Court of Justice (STJ).

Investigated on suspicion of trying to interfere politically in the PF, Bolsonaro changed the head of the corporation in April last year. Upon taking office, Paulo Maiurino promoted a series of changes at the top of the institution. The reform to assemble its team reached the General Coordination for Repression of Corruption: delegate Isalino Giacomet replaced Thiago Delabary.

Considering only the period from January to September of each year, there were 327 arrests in the period in 2019. In the whole year, the number was 464 prisoners. In 2020, the total between January and September dropped to 256 and, considering the 12 months, there were 381 arrests. In the flashlight, the year 2021 coincides with the emptying of Lava Jato. At the height of the operation, in 2016, when the PF launched more than 15 ostensible steps, 59 people were arrested for corruption or crimes related to these actions alone. The year maintains the second position in the historical series with 367 arrests between January and September.

‘Proof’

To the Estadãofederal delegate Luiz Flávio Zampronha, who heads the Directorate for Investigation and Combating Organized Crime (Dicor), a sector to which the CRC is subordinate, said that the drop in the number of arrests is not indicative of a shrinkage in efforts to combat corruption. .

“The arrest is not an element indicative of effectiveness or efficiency in the production of evidence. We have criminal types in which it is easier to justify the arrest request, due to the severity. It is the case of child pornography, of an abuser who needs to be taken out of circulation… For corruption, it is more the production of evidence,” he said.

The information is from the newspaper. The State of São Paulo.

