The Federal Police arrested Pará farmer André Luiz Teixeira this Thursday afternoon, 3, for threatening President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT). The farmer allegedly said that he was going to ‘shoot’ Lula and even tried to find out the hotel where Lula will stay in Santarém for the Amazon Summit, scheduled to take place between August 4 and 9.

According to a note from the Federal Police, the farmer would have made threats to the president while buying drinks in a store this Tuesday, 2nd. where he would stay when he went to the municipality’.

One of the witnesses to the incident made a complaint that led to the opening of an inquiry and, this Wednesday afternoon, to Teixeira’s arrest.

According to the PF, the suspect would also have told the police that he participated in the coup acts on January 8 and that he invaded the green room of the Chamber of Deputies. In addition, he allegedly participated in demonstrations in front of the 8th Construction Engineering Battalion in Santarém for 60 days and that he financed the demonstration with R$ 1,000.00 every day.

To the Estadão, the Ministry of Justice confirmed the arrest and shared that the landowner will respond to article 15, of Law nº 1.802/1953, for ‘publicly inciting or preparing an attack against a person or property, for political, social or religious reasons’. The penalty is imprisonment from 1 to 3 years.

In addition, he must also respond to Article 147 of the Penal Code: ‘Persecuting someone, repeatedly and by any means, threatening their physical or psychological integrity, restricting their ability to travel or, in any way, invading or disturbing their sphere of freedom or privacy. In this case, it is imprisonment, from 6 months to 2 years, and a fine.

According to the Presidency’s agenda, Lula should arrive in Santarém on the afternoon of this Thursday, the 4th. Other authorities, such as government ministers and ministers of the STF, will also participate in the Summit events.

In his social networks, the Minister of Justice, Flávio Dino, said that ‘even after the failure of the coup acts of January 8, there are still people who threaten to kill or physically attack authorities of the Powers of the Republic’. “This is not ‘free speech,’” he reiterated.