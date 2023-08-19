Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/19/2023 – 7:07 am

Accused of omission in the coup acts of January 8, in Brasilia, top officers of the Military Police of the Federal District were arrested this Friday, the 18th, during a Federal Police operation that investigates conduct practiced by authorities in the face of attacks by radicals on headquarters. of the three Powers. The PM commander in the DF, Klepter Rosa Gonçalves, was one of those arrested.

The Attorney General’s Office denounced seven investigated accused of failing “in fulfilling the functional duty to act”. According to the formal accusation, there was, among the officers, “the expectation of popular mobilization to guarantee Jair Bolsonaro in power, in disrespect for the result of the presidential elections”.

Still according to the Federal Public Prosecutor’s Office, the leadership of the Military Police of the DF was “ideologically contaminated” and “expected a popular insurgency”. Of the seven accused, the PF arrested five of them preventively yesterday – in addition to Colonel Klepter, Colonel Fábio Augusto Vieira, former general commander of the PM-DF; Colonel Paulo José Ferreira de Sousa Bezerra; Colonel Marcelo Casimiro Vasconcelos Rodrigues, former head of the 1st Regional Policing Command of the PM-DF; and Lieutenant Rafael Pereira Martins. The former head of the Operations Department of the DF’s Military Police, Colonel Jorge Naime Barreto, and Major Flávio Silvestre de Alencar were already under arrest.

Messages

When denouncing the PM leadership, the Attorney General’s Office narrated how colonels exchanged messages with conspiracy theories after last year’s presidential election. “In dialogues with each other, the highest officials demonstrated that they yearned for a popular uprising, with a violent seizure of power.” The PGR also highlighted that “part of the officers of the Military Police of the DF proved to be adept at conspiracy theories about electoral fraud and coup theories”.

On the 26th of June, Colonel Naime was heard at the Joint Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry (CPMI) of the 8th of January and exempted the Military Police. He told parliamentarians that the corporation was prevented by the Armed Forces from demobilizing the camps set up in front of the Army Headquarters, in Brasília, from where the radicals left to attack the headquarters of the three Powers. For the PGR, the 8th of January “was the opportunity that the officers saw to realize their unconstitutional and coup-inspired aspirations, which is why they stopped acting as they should”.

The messages led to the opening of yesterday’s offensive, dubbed “Operation Negligence”. Precautionary measures were requested on the grounds that the military would have erased the coup talks. “At liberty, these officers represent a serious risk to public order,” said the PGR when requesting their arrest. In the nearly 200-page indictment, the Prosecutor’s Office details the conduct of each of the accused officers.

Intelligence

The MPF also says that the agents received, before January 8, intelligence information that indicated the intentions of the coup and, therefore, “they were previously aware of the risks and intentionally adhered to the foreseeable criminal result, omitting to fulfill their functional duty to act”.

In addition to the arrests, the PF carried out search and seizure orders yesterday, blocking assets and removing public functions. The steps were authorized by Minister Alexandre de Moraes, rapporteur of the investigation at the Supreme Court.

Coronel criticizes lack of ‘judicial rationality’

The defense of Colonel Fabio Augusto Vieira, denounced and preventively arrested yesterday in Operation Incuria, denied the officer’s omission on January 8 and criticized the formal accusation presented by the Attorney General’s Office.

In a note, he stated that he expresses “absolute concern about the conceptual incorrectness and the mistaken methodological application of the theory of improper omission, as well as the inconsistent handling of criminal precautionary measures, separated from judicial rationality and the interpretative construction historically adopted by the Federal Supreme Court”.

Still according to the defense of the military, “one should not do without the grounds and correct assumptions of the arrest”. The defense said that it “looks forward to the careful analysis of the arrest by the Federal Supreme Court, reinforcing the belief that there will be the application of judicial interpretation supported by rational criteria”. “Defensive democracy requires institutional responses supported by judicial rationality.”

Operations

Former commander of the Military Police of the Federal District, the colonel had already been arrested, in January, shortly after the attacks in Praça dos Três Poderes. At the time, his lawyers stated that he did not participate in the security planning for the 8th and that the work was in charge of the Operational Department (DOP) of the Military Police.

Sought after, the defenses of the other accused had not been manifested until the publication of this text.

The information is from the newspaper The State of S. Paulo.