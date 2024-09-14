Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 09/14/2024 – 17:14

The candidate for councilor of Céu Azul (PR) Marcos Geleia Patriota (Novo) was arrested this Saturday (14), in Cascavel, by agents of the Federal Police.

Patriota is being investigated for criminal association for the coup acts of January 8, 2023. Since November of last year, he had an arrest warrant issued by Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF).

Related news:

Two other candidates involved in the coup have outstanding arrest warrants, according to a report by G1.

We sought Patriota’s defense, but so far we have not received a response.

Amnesty

A bill (PL) that grants amnesty to those convicted in the coup acts of January 8, 2023 is being processed in the Chamber of Deputies. It was not included in the voting agenda of the Constitution and Justice Committee (CCJ) last Wednesday (11), as promised by the president of the CCJ, federal deputy Caroline de Toni (PL-SC).

The analysis of the project was cancelled because a plenary session of the Chamber began. The rules of the House prohibit committees from deliberating while there is a plenary session.