The PF (Federal Police) arrested in the early hours of this Monday (19.Dec.2022) Pastor Fabiano Oliveira during an act against the result of the presidential election in front of the 38th Infantry Battalion of the Army, in Vila Velha (ES).

He was arrested around 5am and offered no resistance to the agents, as he informed the Power360 the PF superintendent in Espírito Santo, delegate Eugênio Ricas. The pastor had been on the run since last Thursday (Dec.15, 2022), when the PF carried out 23 search and seizure warrants and 4 arrest warrants in the state as part of the case that investigates roadblocks and demonstrations against the election result presidential.

The pastor was referred to the Legal Medicine Department and was admitted to the Provisional Detention Center of Viana, in the Metropolitan Region of Vitória, around 9:40 am, according to Sejus (State Secretariat of Justice).

The order for the operation came from Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the STF (Supreme Federal Court), rapporteur of the ADPF (Argument of Non-compliance with a Fundamental Precept) 519 at the Court. The process runs in secrecy of Justice.

The operation on Thursday (Dec 15) also searched the homes and offices of state deputies Captain Assumption (PL) and carlos von (Avante), who are using electronic anklets.

The agents also arrested the mayor of Vitória, Armandinho Fontoura (Podemos), and journalist Jackson Rangel, a partner of the portal ES sheet🇧🇷 Businessman Max Pitangui remains at large, according to Ricas.

Also on Thursday (Dec. 15), another PF operation carried out 81 searches and seizures in 6 states and the Federal District and found rifles, submachine guns, pistols and ammunition in the homes of targets accused of encouraging acts against the election result.



Disclosure/PF Weapons found by the Federal Police during an operation on Thursday (Dec. 15)

PROTESTS IN BRASÍLIA

On Monday (Dec 12), after the inauguration of the president-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) and the vice-elect Geraldo Alckmin (PSB), Bolsonaristas tried to invade the headquarters of the PF, in Brasília.

The attacks began following the order for the temporary arrest of the Xavante indigenous José Acácio Serere Xavante, 42 years old, at the behest of Moraes. On November 30, 2022, the cacique had been filmed in an act against Lula’s victory in front of the National Congress. At the time, he harassed the minister and said he would get him “by the neck”🇧🇷

There were acts of vandalism in the vicinity of the Federal Police headquarters and the depredation of cars and buses nearby. See photos and videos of the protests.

No protesters were arrested red-handed. On Wednesday (14.10), Moraes gave 48 hours for the Minister of Justice and Public Security, Anderson Torres, and the Governor of the Federal District, Ibaneis Rocha (MDB), to detail the measures taken during the acts of violence in the capital . The order was issued based on a petition by Senator Randolfe Rodrigues (Rede). Here’s the full of the decision (179 KB).