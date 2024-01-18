Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 01/18/2024 – 22:02

Rubem Dario da Silva Villar's accomplice, Colombia, was arrested this Thursday, the 18th, and was identified as having ordered the murders of indigenous man Bruno Pereira and journalist Dom Phillips. The information comes from the Federal Police (PF). The warrant was issued by the 1st Criminal Court of Tabatinga.

Bruno and Dom disappeared on June 5, 2022, during a trip in the Amazon. The remains were only found ten days later. The expert concluded that they were shot, dismembered, burned and buried in the Vale do Javari region.

Three fishermen were arrested in the investigation. Amarildo da Costa Oliveira, Pelado, who confessed to the crime and indicated the place where the bodies were buried; his brother, Oseney da Costa de Oliveira, known as Dos Santos; and Jeferson da Silva Lima, Pelado da Dinha. Everyone would have directly participated in the crime.

In addition to the three accused, at the end of January 2023, the Federal Police named Colombia as the person behind the murders. He is in prison and is being investigated for illegal fishing, smuggling and drug trafficking.