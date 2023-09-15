Wellington Macedo was sentenced to 6 years in prison in August and was on the run; he was arrested in Foz do Iguaçu

A Federal Police (Federal Police) arrested on Thursday (September 14, 2023), in Foz do Iguaçu, Paraná, 2 Brazilians who were fugitives from justice. Both were found in Paraguay by local police.

One of them is Wellington Macedo, accused of trying to explode a bomb near Brasília Airport, on December 24, 2022. The other arrested, according to the PF, is suspected of involvement in January 8.

The operation took place with the support of the Paraguayan National Police, through an international collaboration agreement between the countries.

In August, the Federal District Court sentenced Wellington Macedo to 6 years in closed prison. He was accused of exposing the physical integrity of the population through the use of an explosive, which was placed near a tanker truck that was parked on the outskirts of the airport.

The Minister of Justice and Public Security, Flávio Dino, published a message about the arrests on a social network.

“I am grateful for the work of the Paraguayan police in carrying out important arrests of Brazilians accused of crimes related to January 8th and other criminal acts, such as the bomb at Brasília airport. And once again I pay tribute to our Federal Police for their efficiency”he said.

With information from Agência Brasil.