Suspect was found in an inn in Espírito Santo on the morning of this 5th; man was on the run for 3 days

The PF (Federal Police) arrested on the morning of this Thursday (19.jan.2023) the 3rd target of the operation against organizers and financiers of extremist acts against the headquarters of the Three Powers, in Brasília, and the camps in front of the Army barracks .

The suspect, whose identity has not been revealed, was arrested at an inn in Guaçuí, Espírito Santo. He had been on the run since last Monday (Jan 16), when the operation was launched.

In all, 3 temporary arrest warrants and 5 search and seizure warrants were served in the municipality of Campos dos Goytacazes, in the State of Rio de Janeiro. The 1st arrest was carried out on Monday morning. The 2nd suspect, Elizângela Cunha Pimentel Braga, 48, turned herself in at night.

The investigation was initiated to identify local organizers who blocked roads in the municipality and organized demonstrations and camps in front of the Army barracks.

Afterwards, the participation of those investigated and other financiers in the extremist acts in Brasília on the 8th of January began to be investigated.

“During the investigation, it was possible to collect evidence capable of linking those investigated in the organization and leadership of the events. In addition, with today’s compliance with the court orders, issued by the 7th Federal Criminal Court of Rio de Janeiro, it will be possible to identify any other participants/co-authors in the criminal enterprise”, affirms the PF.

The suspects are investigated for the crimes of criminal association, violent abolition of the democratic rule of law and incitement of the Armed Forces against institutional powers.

Invasion of the Three Powers

Around 3 pm on Sunday (8.jan.2023), right-wing extremists invaded the National Congress after breaking through the protective barriers placed by the security forces of the Federal District and the National Force. There, invaded the Green Hall of the Chamber of Deputies, an area that gives access to the plenary of the House. Voting equipment in the plenary was vandalized. Extremists also used the Senate’s “slide” mat.

Then, the radicals went to the Planalto Palace and destroyed several rooms in the seat of the Executive Branch. Finally, they invaded the STF (Federal Supreme Court). They broke windows on the facade and reached the plenary of the Court, where they pulled chairs from the floor and the coat of arms of the republic. The radicals also graffitied the statue “A Justiça” and the door of Minister Alexandre de Moraes’ office.

The acts were carried out by people mostly dressed in Brazilian soccer team T-shirts, clothes in the colors of the Brazilian flag and, sometimes, with the flag itself on the back. They called themselves patriots and advocated military intervention (in practice, a coup d’état) to overthrow the government of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT).

before the invasion

The organization of the movement had been previously understood by the federal government, which had determined the use of the National Force in the region. On Sunday morning (January 8), 3 buses of security agents were deployed on the Esplanade. But it was not enough to contain the invasion of radicals in the seat of the Legislative.

During the weekend, dozens of buses, hundreds of cars and hundreds of people arrived in the federal capital for the demonstration. Initially, the group concentrated on the headquarters of the Army Headquarters, 7.9 km from Praça dos Três Poderes.

Afterwards, the radicals walked down the Monumental Axis to the Esplanada dos Ministérios, escorted by the Military Police of the Federal District.

Access from the avenues was blocked for vehicles. But there was no impediment for those walking past.

On Sunday (January 8), police officers searched pedestrians who wanted to go to the Esplanada. Each pedestrian access point had a pair of military police officers to search bags and backpacks. The focus was on identifying sharp objects, such as glass and knives.

AGAINST SQUID

Since the election results, radical Bolsonarists have occupied barracks in different Brazilian states. They also held protests on federal highways and, after Lula’s diplomacy, promoted violent acts in the center of Brasília. In addition, the police found explosive materials in 2 locations in the federal capital.

The Invasion Timeline

PRE-INVASION SATURDAY (7.jan)

the arrival of extremists – at least 80 buses with Bolsonaro supporters arrive in Brasília. They gather in front of the Army HQ, where the demonstrators who contest the election result are camped;

– at least 80 buses with Bolsonaro supporters arrive in Brasília. They gather in front of the Army HQ, where the demonstrators who contest the election result are camped; Prohibition of the Esplanade – it was closed to cars and people on Saturday (7.jan). According to Minister of Justice Flávio Dino, Ibaneis decided on Saturday to release the road to pedestrians, not complying with Dino’s requests that it remain closed;

it was closed to cars and people on Saturday (7.jan). According to Minister of Justice Flávio Dino, Ibaneis decided on Saturday to release the road to pedestrians, not complying with Dino’s requests that it remain closed; camping in Belo Horizonte – Minister Alexandre de Moraes issued a decision ordering the clearing of the camp in front of the Army HQ in the city;

Minister Alexandre de Moraes issued a decision ordering the clearing of the camp in front of the Army HQ in the city; National Force (7 pm) – Dino issues an ordinance authorizing the use of the National Force on the Esplanada dos Ministérios in Brasília until Monday (9.jan)

SUNDAY (8.jan)



tension in the morning – Brasília dawned under tension between the encamped radicals and the arrival of the National Force. At 7:36 am, Dino posted on Twitter that he hoped there would be no violent acts and that the police would not need to act. The camp in front of the Army HQ had more people. It was already known, in the morning, that the demonstrators planned to walk to the Planalto Palace. Protesters called for the act in front of Congress;

– Brasília dawned under tension between the encamped radicals and the arrival of the National Force. At 7:36 am, Dino posted on Twitter that he hoped there would be no violent acts and that the police would not need to act. The camp in front of the Army HQ had more people. It was already known, in the morning, that the demonstrators planned to walk to the Planalto Palace. Protesters called for the act in front of Congress; mucio in the camp – the Minister of Defense went to the camp in the morning and said that the weather was “for now, calm“;

– the Minister of Defense went to the camp in the morning and said that the weather was “for now, calm“; march to plateau (13:00) – the campers begin to leave the Army HQ towards the Esplanade. A military policeman praises the demonstration and says he will “escort them” to ensure the safety of those who march;

(13:00) – the campers begin to leave the Army HQ towards the Esplanade. A military policeman praises the demonstration and says he will “escort them” to ensure the safety of those who march; concentration (1pm) – The Power360 found about 100 people concentrated in front of the Congress. They were just searched. They were waiting for the larger group and people walking from the Army HQ towards the place;

– The found about 100 people concentrated in front of the Congress. They were just searched. They were waiting for the larger group and people walking from the Army HQ towards the place; lock is broken (15h) – extremists break the barrier of police protection;

Invasion of Congress (3:10 pm) – right-wing radicals invade Congress and start tearing it apart;

Flávio Bolsonaro tries to distance himself (3:24 pm) – The senator (PL-RJ) send message to a group of colleagues from the Upper House trying to ward off responsibility from their father, the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL), of acts;

gas pumps (3:30 pm) – with a reduced force, the PM-DF tries to contain the demonstrators with bombs;

Dino manifests (3:43 pm) – Minister of Justice classifies invasion as absurd and it says that the government of the Federal District promised reinforcements;

Invasion of the Plateau (3:50 pm) – extremists advance and invade the Planalto Palace, starting the depredation and destruction of works of art and other objects;

STF invasion (3:50 pm to 4:00 pm) – practically at the same time, right-wing extremists enter and vandalize the Federal Supreme Court;

National Force arrives at the Esplanade (16:25) – convened the day before by the Minister of Justice, the he arrives when the headquarters of the Three Powers had already been invaded;

Aras calls for investigation (4:25 pm) – the Attorney General of the Republic ask that the Public Prosecutor’s Office of the Federal District open a criminal investigation;

resignation of Anderson Torres (17h08) – the governor of the Federal District, Ibaneis Rocha (MDB), dismiss the Secretary of Public Security, who is in the United States;

Lula decrees intervention (5:50 pm) – the president, who is in Araraquara (SP) to check the damage caused by the rains, announces federal intervention in public security in Brasilia and says that everyone will be punished . Lula blame Bolsonaro for the acts;

Valdemar: “They do not represent Bolsonaro” (6pm) – the president of the PL releases a video to the press saying that the acts do not represent the party;

fire on the lawn (6:20 pm) – extremists set fire on the lawn of the National Congress;

arrest of extremists (6:20 pm) – Federal District police begin to retake public buildings and arrest right-wing radicals;

AGU asks for Torres arrest (6:30 pm) – the Attorney General of the Union ask the STF the arrest in flagrante delicto of the former Secretary of Public Security of the Federal District;

Ibaneis apologizes (7pm) – Governor of the Federal District (MDB) apologize Lula, Rosa Weber, Arthur Lira and Rodrigo Pacheco;

intervenor goes to the Esplanade (20:15) – Ricardo Capelli, appointed to intervene in the security of the Federal District, go to the esplanade after the invasions;

after 6 am, Bolsonaro condemns invasion (21:17) – former president post note on his Twitter profile in which he compares the acts with left-wing demonstrations. He says he repudiates Lula’s accusations about taking responsibility for his actions;

PF installs crisis office (21:40) – force create group to coordinate actions and identify perpetrators of crimes in the invasion;

Lula visits Planalto and STF (10 pm) – president is accompanied by ministers Roberto Barroso, Rosa Weber and Dias Toffoli.

MONDAY (9.jan)

Moraes removes Ibaneis Rocha (0h20) – Minister of the Supreme Court determines removal of the Governor of the Federal District (MDB) for 90 days;

PM vacates camp in Brasilia – security forces act in front of the Army HQ to remove people who were camped since the end of the 2nd round of the presidential election;

PF opens 3 inquiries to investigate invasion of Powers – Minister of Justice, Flávio Dino, it says that each investigation will investigate the circumstances and responsibility for the invasion of the buildings of the National Congress, the Planalto Palace and the STF (Federal Supreme Court);

funders of acts were identified in 10 states – Minister of Justice, Flávio Dino, does not inform which states would be and it does not even detail how many contributed money or resources to the radical demonstrations;

Lula, ministers and governors go to the destroyed STF building – president and federal authorities make a gesture of unity and visit the Court .

3rd FRIDAY (10.jan)

intervention in the security of the DF – Congress validates in a symbolic vote the federal intervention decree in the DF until January 31;

CPI depends on investigations, says Jaques Wagner – Government leader in the Senate indicates that CPI to investigate January 8 should only be convened in the next legislature in February;

Moraes orders the arrest of former minister Anderson Torres – Minister of the Supreme Court decree the arrest of the former Minister of Justice and former Secretary of Public Security of the DF. On a trip to the USA, Torres says he will return to Brazil to appear in court.

WEDNESDAY (Jan 11)

Planalto hosts 1st event after January 8 – Ministers Anielle Franco (Racial Equality) and Sonia Guajajara (Indigenous Peoples) take office at the 1st event held at the Planalto Palace after the invasions;

new acts flop – new extremist demonstrations organized by the country have low adherence.

FRIDAY (Jan 12)

Justice blocks BRL 6.5 million from 59 financiers – 52 people and 7 companies suspected of financing the bus charter had BRL 6.5 million blocked by the Justice of the DF . Values ​​will be used to compensate the damage caused to the Three Powers, according to the decision;

PF finds draft for Bolsonaro to change election result – agents inform having found a document in the house of Anderson Torres to decree a State of Defense at the TSE headquarters; former minister said that the draft would be “discarded” .

FRIDAY (Jan 13)

