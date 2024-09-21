Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/21/2024 – 16:53

The Federal Police (PF) reported that it arrested 36 candidates for the 2024 municipal elections who had outstanding arrest warrants.

The arrests took place in Minas Gerais, Sao Paulo, Paraná, Maranhão, Acre, Rio Grande do Sul, Sergipe, Roraima, Mato Grosso do Sul and Santa Catarina.

Most of the cases involve child support failure. See the full list of crimes attributed to the candidates:

– Debt with alimony;

– Drug trafficking;

– Active corruption;

– Promotion of illegal immigration;

– Illegal possession of a firearm;

– Violent abolition of the Democratic Rule of Law;

– Sexual crimes.

The Federal Police set up a task force to locate and arrest all politicians. The warrants were served by Friday (20). Electoral legislation prevents candidates from being arrested less than 15 days before the elections, except in cases of flagrant crime.