Corporation investigates sale of court decisions by judges; 60 search and seizure warrants were issued by the STJ

The PF (Federal Police) carried out an operation this Friday (August 23, 2024) against lawyers and judges from Tocantins suspected of selling court decisions. Thiago Sulino and Thales Maia were previously arrested.

In addition to the two lawyers, STJ (Superior Court of Justice) minister João Otávio de Noronha ordered the removal of the following judges:

judge Etelvina Maria Sampaio Felipe, president of TJ-TO;

judge Ângela Maria Ribeiro Prudente, vice-president of TJ-TO;

judge João Rigo Guimarães, president of TRE-TO;

judge Angela Issa Haonat;

Judge Helvécio de Brito Maia Neto.

judge José Maria Lima;

judge Marcelo Eliseu Rostirolla;

Judge Océio Nobre da Silva; and

Roniclay Alves de Moraes.

All magistrates on the list were targets of search and seizure this Friday (23.Aug.2024).

The PF operation was named Máximus, in reference to the film character Gladiator, who fought against the top of the Roman Empire.

The STJ issued 60 search and seizure warrants in the states of Tocantins, Minas Gerais, São Paulo, Goiás and the Federal District. The PF is investigating the alleged crimes of active corruption, exploitation of prestige, money laundering and criminal organization.

THE Poder360 contacted the Court of Justice of Tocantins through its communications department to ask if it would like to comment on the PF operation. There was no response by the time this report was published. The text will be updated if a comment is sent to this digital newspaper.

