Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/15/2024 – 21:48

The Federal Police launched Operation Aluir on Thursday, the 15th, to dismantle a criminal organization specialized in currency evasion and money laundering through crypto assets. This is the 3rd phase of Operation Colossus, which revealed the existence of a billion-dollar scheme in which financial resources of criminal origin were the object of currency evasion and money laundering, reported the PF. The investigation attributes direct participation in the scheme to a former manager of Banco do Brasil.

BB collaborated with the PF. Statethe bank highlighted that it maintains a structured process for investigating and analyzing reports of irregularities involving the conduct of employees.

Federal agents served five search and seizure warrants and two preventive arrest warrants against the main members of the criminal organization led by a suspect arrested in the 2nd phase of the operation.

Two other suspects had their preventive detention ordered, but they were not located and are considered fugitives from justice.

The Federal Court also ordered measures to seize assets and freeze the assets of those under investigation – the total value exceeds R$6.7 billion.

The PF identified that the group received amounts of ‘various criminal origins’ in bank accounts controlled by them, but belonging to shell companies owned by “front men”.

After a series of transfers between accounts of these companies, the illicit funds were converted into crypto assets and sent to wallets controlled by another group that used the services.

The PF reported that at least 68 shell companies controlled by the group were identified.

According to information contained in the Financial Intelligence Report (RIF), obtained from the Financial Activity Control Council (Coaf), 9 of these companies moved more than R$6.7 billion between 2022 and 2023.

One target of the operation was a bank manager at Banco do Brasil. He is said to be responsible for the current accounts in which the nine shell companies moved the funds. The manager is said to have acted ‘in a decisive manner in favor of the criminal group’, according to the PF.

According to investigators, the manager’s actions ‘were to allow the use of bank accounts even though he was aware of the criminal origin of the amounts transferred, which occurred not only through failure to fulfill his functional duties, but also through active action in the institution’s internal sectors with the aim of revoking blocks carried out by the compliance sector on accounts in the name of shell companies controlled by the criminal organization’.

The PF also found that several payments were identified in favor of the manager. The payments, the PF highlights, ‘constitute an undue advantage received due to his public function’.

The other arrests ordered refer to members of the criminal organization, who would be responsible for carrying out bureaucratic activities that enable the group’s financial control, dialogue with clients and the continued practice of acts consistent with money laundering, the investigation highlights.

A preventive arrest warrant is still open – pending execution. The target is a Brazilian woman living in the city of Dubai, in the United Arab Emirates, who fled the country after being arrested in the 2nd phase of Operation Colossus.

She is considered an ‘important member of the criminal organization’.

The suspect’s arrest warrant has already been published on Interpol’s red notice – the most wanted list on the planet. The suspect’s arrest warrant was communicated to the local police headquarters in Abu Dhabi.

THE BANK OF BRAZIL HAS THE FLOOR

“Banco do Brasil informs that it collaborated with the authorities in the investigation of the case, with the transfer of subsidies within its scope of activity. The Bank has a structured process for investigating and analyzing, from a disciplinary perspective, reports of irregularities involving the conduct of employees. Internal regulations provide for administrative solutions that can be applied, ranging from warnings and suspension to dismissal from office and termination.”