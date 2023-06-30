Dino determined an embargo after the Sergipe road corporation account was hacked on Thursday (June 29)

The regional profiles of the PF (Federal Police) and PRF (Federal Highway Police) were suspended on social networks (Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, LinkedIn and others) after the Minister of Justice and Public Security, Flávio Dino, determined the embargo on Thursday (June 29, 2023).



Dino’s measure took place after Sergipe’s PRF Instagram profile was hacked. Hackers made a post asking for Pix for the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL). The ordinance that determines the suspension was published in the GIVE (Official Diary of the Union) this Friday (June 30, 2023). Here’s the full (66 KB).

At the ordinance, Dino gave 30 days for the regional superintendencies of the PF and the PRF to send the security analyzes of the profiles to the ministry. With this, the publications will be centralized in the national accounts of the corporations.

On the 5th (29.jun), the Ministry of Justice and Public Security published note saying that Sergipe’s PRF profile was the target of fraud. “In the publication, criminals ask former President Jair Bolsonaro for donations through QR Code. The code directs victims to the money transfer page where the scam takes place.”said the ministry.

Allies of the former president have been asking Bolsonaro for donations on social media. They share the key to making a Pix for the former Chief Executive and ask their followers to send in a contribution.