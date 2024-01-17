The Minister of Management and Innovation in Public Services, Esther Dweck, said this Wednesday (17 January 2024), in Brasília, that a network coordinated by the National Secretariat of Public Security, of the Ministry of Justice, will act to guarantee the fairness of the Unified National Public Competition, popularly called “Enem dos Concursos”.

When participating in interviews with radio stations during the program Good morning, Ministerproduced by Gov Channelfrom the Brazilian Communication Company (EBC)she highlighted that the network includes the Federal Police, the Federal Highway Police and Abin (Brazilian Intelligence Agency), in addition to the state security forces: military police, civil police, firefighters and Civil Defense.

“Everyone will work together to guarantee complete fairness in carrying out the test, avoiding any type of fraud or anything that could threaten the competition”he said.

Equal conditions

“With this, we will achieve equal conditions so that the entire Brazilian population who wants to register for the competition can take this test in the easiest way possible and with all the safety and smoothness in the process so as not to have any type of questioning or problem”he noted.

The minister also mentioned that the federal government's experience with carrying out several editions of the Enem (National High School Exam) contributed to the planning and holding of the competition within a period of around 6 months between the decision and the application of the tests. .

“Enem really was a great school to learn how to take tests in this dimension. All of Enem’s expertise is now also being applied to the Unified National Public Competition, which is our Enem of competitions, as people like to call it”concluded.

With information from Brazil Agency.