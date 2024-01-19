Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 01/19/2024 – 7:39

Representative Carlos Jordy (PL-RJ) was the target this Thursday, 18th, of the 24th phase of Operation Lesa Pátria, by the Federal Police, which targeted “people who planned, financed and incited anti-democratic acts that occurred between October 2022 and the beginning of the year 2023 in the interior of Rio de Janeiro”. For the first time, the PF operation – a permanent investigation into the coup acts of January 8 – affected a member of the National Congress.

A very close ally of former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL), Jordy had his office in the Chamber of Deputies and his house searched by investigators.

The action generated a reaction from Bolsonarists in Congress. The parliamentarian classified the searches he suffered as an “authoritarian measure, without foundation, without any evidence, which only aims to persecute, intimidate and create a narrative on the eve of a municipal election”.

The Federal Police rescued WhatsApp messages sent on November 1, 2022 to the deputy to justify the search requests, authorized by the Minister of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) Alexandre de Moraes, rapporteur of the case at the Court. The measures were approved by the Attorney General's Office (PGR).

In the messages intercepted by the investigation, Jordy talks to a person suspected of being responsible for organizing roadblocks shortly after the 2022 elections.

“Good morning my leader. What direction can you give me? It has the power to stop everything”, Carlos Victor de Carvalho wrote to the deputy, according to the PF. Jordy responded to the message asking if the caller could speak on the phone: “Say brother, okay? Are you able to speak there?” Carlos Victor states: “I can, brother. You can call me whenever you want.”

Yesterday's operation focused on investigators who tried to provide food and supplies to protesters who were around the Army barracks in Campos dos Goytacazes (RJ) and organized the extremists' trip to Brasília.

According to the PF, the facts investigated in the 24th stage of Lesa Pátria constitute, in theory, alleged crimes of violent abolition of the democratic rule of law, coup d'état, criminal association and incitement to crime. Carlos Victor has “strong connections” with Jordy, investigators point out. For the PF, this relationship “goes beyond the political link, denoting that the parliamentarian had the power to order anti-democratic movements, whether through social media or by agitating militancy”.

Sigils

The investigators recovered a conversation between the person being investigated and the parliamentarian with 627 records, including text, audios, attachments and WhatsApp calls. The PF tracked an attempt to contact Jordy with Carlos Victor when he was on the run from justice. The episode occurred on January 17, 2023, when, according to the investigation report, the parliamentarian already knew about the arrest warrant issued against the suspect.

Moraes ordered the breach of confidentiality of the telephone and telematic data of the material seized in the investigations. For the minister, there are “strong signs of Carlos Jordy’s involvement in the crimes investigated, through direct assistance in the organization and planning” of anti-democratic acts – roadblocks, as well as the camps around the Armed Forces barracks that took place shortly after the second round of the presidential election.

In its assessment, the investigation indicates that the deputy “would be the person who effectively guided the actions theoretically organized by Carlos Victor, therefore, it is not just a relationship of affinity between the two”.

'Shot in the face'

Jordy gave a statement yesterday at the PF Superintendency in Rio (more information on this page). Previously, in a video published on X (formerly Twitter), he said that he was woken up “with a rifle in the face” in the federal action. The PF denied the deputy's statement.

“Today I suffered a search and seizure by the Federal Police. I was woken up at six in the morning. I was sleeping with my daughter and my wife. I was woken up with a rifle to my face by the Federal Police.”

The PF told the Metrópoles website that the action followed the corporation's protocol, and there was no need to use force to enter the parliamentarian's house in Rio de Janeiro.

Senator Flávio Bolsonaro (PL-RJ), the former president's eldest son, came to Jordy's defense and criticized Moraes. For the senator, the operation was a “political persecution”. “The way this investigation is being conducted is much more ‘damaging to the country’ than 8/Jan itself,” he wrote in X.

Action is 'evidence fishing with a political bias', says Jordy

Federal deputy Carlos Jordy (PL-RJ) gave testimony yesterday at the Federal Police Superintendence, in Rio. In a press interview before the start of the hearing, Jordy stated that he does not know “anyone who was on the 8th of January” and that there is no nothing that could incriminate him in relation to the coup attacks on the buildings of the three Powers, in Brasília, last year.

According to the parliamentarian, the PF’s action “is a probative fishery”. “They carry out an investigation, a search and seizure, trying to find something else to accuse us of,” said the deputy.

“I have a lot of peace of mind. Unless they're setting me up. And everything leads me to believe that this is it. It is evidentiary fishing with a political bias. I don't know anyone who was on January 8th. I have nothing that could incriminate me. There are no such messages. We will prove this.”

Pre-candidate for mayor of Niterói, Jordy also stated that “at no time” did he incite attacks in Brasília. “I never instigated it, much less financed it,” he said. (COLLABORATE WITH KARINA FERREIRA)

The information is from the newspaper The State of S. Paulo.