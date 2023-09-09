“My tributes to the Federal Police team”, wrote the Minister of Justice; collaboration was approved by Moraes

The minister Flavio Dino (Justice and Public Security) commented this Saturday (September 9, 2023) on the plea bargain signed by Mauro Cid, lieutenant colonel and former aide-de-camp to the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL). According to Dino, the PF (Federal Police) acted “with seriousness, professionalism and full service” to the Constitution, laws and jurisprudence of the STF (Supreme Federal Court). “My tributes to the Federal Police team”, he wrote on X (formerly Twitter). Earlier, the collaboration was approved by Court Minister Alexandre de Moraes, who also granted freedom to Bolsonaro’s former aide-de-camp. He has been in prison since May 3 and, according to the decision, he must wear an electronic ankle bracelet, will be limited in leaving the house on weekends and at night and will be removed from his duties in the Army.