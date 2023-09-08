Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/07/2023 – 18:57

The Federal Police (PF) agreed to close a plea deal with Lieutenant Colonel Mauro Cid, former assistant to former President Jair Bolsonaro (PL). The decision, however, must be discussed by the Federal Public Ministry (MPF) and ratified by the Federal Supreme Court (STF). The information is from Andreia Sadi, from Globo News.

According to the news portal, the former aide-de-camp went “of his own free will” with his lawyer, Cezar Bitencourt, to the STF later this Wednesday afternoon (6) in order to confirm that he will make the accusation. awarded. The meeting was with a judge from the cabinet of Minister Alexandre de Moraes.

A delation by Mauro Cid could further complicate the situation of former president Jair Bolsonaro. It is not yet known which cases should be prioritized. In order to have his collaboration approved by the courts, the colonel must not only give testimony, but also present evidence.

Cid was at Bolsonaro’s side in interviews, lives and meetings, and was the right-hand man of the then President of the Republic in the four years of the last government. The Army official participated directly in the case of the jewels from the very beginning, as revealed by the Estadão. At the end of the government, Cid dispatched an assistant to try to rescue a jewelry kit that the couple Jair and Michelle Bolsonaro received from the government of Saudi Arabia. The jewelry had been retained by the Federal Revenue at the Garulhos airport.

The former aide-de-camp also participated in the operation to sell other valuables that Bolsonaro received as a gift as head of state. The items should have been returned to the Union, but they were shipped for sale in the United States.

In the case of the jewels appropriated by the former president and which were put up for sale, Cid left traces in emails, conversations through messaging applications and financial transactions that could end up compromising his former boss.

On August 28, when the former president and former first lady Michelle Bolsonaro were silent in a statement given to the PF, Cid spoke to the police for more than 10 hours. In addition to the case of the illegal sale of jewelry received by delegations from the Presidency of the Republic, Cid is also being investigated for being involved in the scandal of invasion of the National Council of Justice (CNJ) system by hacker Walter Delgatti Netto and the falsification of vaccine cards Bolsonaro’s family, which led to his preventive detention in May of this year.

O Estadão tries to contact the defense of the former aide-de-camp, but has not yet received a response. The space remains open.

Cid’s lawyer has already written articles against award-winning whistleblowing

On August 17, Mauro Cid’s lawyer, Cezar Bitencourt, told the magazine Look that the former aide-de-camp would confess that he sold the jewels received by the former boss in official agendas, transferred the money to Brazil and delivered the amounts in cash to Bolsonaro. To Estadão, Bitencourt retreated and said that his client sought to solve “a problem” of the boss, but denied that he had acted from a specific order of the former president.

The third criminalist to assume Cid’s defense, Bitencourt has already given public statements and written articles against the instrument of plea bargaining. In a text published in 2017 on the Consultor Jurídico portal, entitled Award-winning delation is a legal but unethical favor, the lawyer called collaborations an “odd figure”. “It is not possible to admit, ethically, without any questioning, rewarding a delinquent who, in order to obtain a certain advantage, ‘demonises’ his partner”, he wrote.

Cid would have helped sales of jewelry and delivered money to Bolsonaro

According to PF investigations, Cid and other Bolsonaro allies would have sold jewelry and other valuables received on official trips by the Presidency of the Republic outside the country. public bodies, negotiated for the purposes of illicit enrichment and delivered in cash to the former head of the Executive, according to the PF.

The lieutenant colonel would have sold, also with the help of his father, general Mauro Lourena Cid, jewelry abroad. According to the PF, one of the pieces sold by the former aide-de-camp was a Rolex watch, estimated at R$300,000 and received by Bolsonaro on a presidential trip to Saudi Arabia in 2019.

Among the emails retrieved from Mauro Cid’s trash account, obtained by the Joint Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry (CPMI) on January 8, is the negotiation for the sale of the Rolex

Attempts to sell the jewels were only paralyzed after Estadão revealed, in March, that Bolsonaro’s assistants tried to illegally enter Brazil with a kit consisting of a necklace, ring, watch and a pair of diamond earrings delivered by the Saudi government to the then president and Michelle Bolsonaro.

With the determination of the Federal Court of Auditors (TCU) for the return of another set of jewels, an operation was carried out to rescue the pieces by the allies of the former president. In a conversation with Marcelo Câmara, special adviser to the Presidency, obtained by the PF, the two talked about a set of jewelry that allegedly disappeared from Michelle, and that could not be sold in the scheme. For Cid, “it’s just a pity because we’re talking about US$ 120,000”.

Cid knew jewelry couldn’t be sold

In another exchange of messages with lawyer Fábio Wajngarten, in March of this year, Cid demonstrates that he already knew that the jewelry received by the government would be goods of public interest. In addition, the lieutenant colonel was aware that, even if the items were legally part of the personal collection of the then president – which is not the case, as they are not very personal -, the Union would have the right of preference for the acquisition if were sold.

The revelation appears in messages exchanged between Cid and lawyer Fábio Wajngarten, who is part of Bolsonaro’s defense in the jewelry case and was his Communications Secretary during his term. Cid’s cell phone files were obtained by Juliana Dal Piva’s column, in UOL.

According to the investigators, the amounts obtained from the sales were converted into cash and entered the former president’s personal assets, through oranges and without using the formal banking system, with the aim of hiding the origin, location and ownership of the values. In another audio between Cid and Câmara, in January of this year, the former aide mentioned US$ 25 thousand that were with his father and would be destined for Bolsonaro.

“There’s $25,000 with my dad. I was seeing what was better to do with that money, take it in ‘cash’. My father even wanted to go there and talk to the president. (…) And then he could take it. He would hand it over. But you can also deposit into the account (…). I think the less movement into account, the better, right?”, stated Mauro Cid.