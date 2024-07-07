Iran, Reformist Candidate Masoud Pezeshkian Is Ebrahim Raisi’s Successor. Here’s Who He Is

He is the reformist candidate Masoud Pezeshkian the successor to Ebrahim Raisi, who died in a helicopter crash on May 19. Pezeshkian won the Iranian presidential election runoff against conservative Saeed Jalili, promising a rapprochement with the West and to loosen enforcement of the compulsory veil law, following protests following the 2022 death of Mahsa Amini, who was arrested by morality police for improperly wearing the hijab.

During the election campaign, however, he did not suggest radical changes in the Shiite theocracy led by the supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. According to the vote count provided by the authorities, Pezeshkian received 16.3 million votes, compared to 13.5 million for Jalili, with 49.6 percent of the 61 million eligible voters expected to participate in the election, which was held without internationally recognized observers. There were 607,575 invalid votes, which is often a sign of protest by those who feel obliged to vote but do not support the candidates. The first round on June 28 saw the lowest turnout since the 1979 revolution, in a country that represses all dissent and where voter turnout is seen as a sign of support for the Shiite theocracy.

According to the Iranian resistance, however, only 9% of those entitled to vote went to vote. “And this is a clear signal and a a firm no from the Iranian people’s will to this regimewho once again staged a farce by making people believe the opposite”, Azar Karimi, spokesman for the Association of Young Iranians in Italy, told LaPresse, “obviously Pezeshkian was also already designated as the future president”. Supporters of Pezeshkian, a 69-year-old heart surgeon and longtime lawmaker who was a former health minister, took to the streets of Tehran and other cities before dawn to celebrate his lead over Jalili.former hard-line nuclear negotiator.”We will extend the hand of friendship to everyone“, Pezeshkian told national television in his first post-victory message, before writing to the “dear Iranian people” in a message on the social media platform X, still banned in Iran, that “the difficult path ahead will not be easy without your company, empathy and trust. I hold out my hand to you and I swear on my honor that I will not leave you alone on this path. Do not leave me alone.”

Pezeshkian’s victory comes at a delicate moment for the country, amid the situation in the Middle East, where Iran has launched a direct attack on Israel and is giving support to Lebanese Hezbollah and Yemen’s Houthi rebels.the advancement of the nuclear program, with the enrichment of uranium to levels close to those of a military weapon, the elections in the United States in November, which could see the triumph of Trump and his hard line with Tehran, and internal tensions, between intransigence and popular discontent. It will not be easy to deviate from the line drawn by Raisi, a loyalist of Khamenei and considered his potential successor as supreme leader.

Khamenei: “Enemies’ plots against elections foiled”

“The Iranian people have foiled, with their vote in the presidential elections, the enemy plots that aimed to make the elections fail,” said the leader. Ali Khamenei, who congratulated voters and President-elect Massould Pezeshkian on his victory in Friday’s runoff election. “People went to the polls to vote in free and transparent elections,” Khamenei said. “This great and brilliant move is unforgettable, as He thwarted the plots of his enemies, which aimed to inject disappointment into the Iranian people“, he added. “I call on all citizens and election officials of all parties to cooperate for the development of the country and to transform rivalry during election campaigns into friendship,” he stressed, quoted by state TV. “I also advise the president-elect to look at big and bright prospects and to use young and revolutionary figures to develop the country.” In addition to “trusting in merciful God, to look at high and clear horizons and to continue the path of the martyr Raisi, taking advantage of the country’s abundant capabilities, especially its youth, revolutionaries and loyal resources,” Khamenei said in a congratulatory message to the former surgeon and parliamentarian, the Tehran Times reported.

Xi: “Ready to work with President to drive China-Iran Strategic Partnership”

The Chinese President Xi Jinping congratulated reformist Masoud Pezeshkian on his victory in Iran’s presidential runoff, state media reported. “I am ready to work with the president to lead the China-Iran Comprehensive Strategic Partnership toward deeper advancement,” Xi told state-run Xinhua news agency.

Putin congratulates new Iranian president

The Russian President Vladimir Putin sent his “sincere congratulations” to the new Iranian president, Massoud Pezeshkian, who won the second round of the presidential election. The Kremlin announced this in a statement. “Russian-Iranian relations have a friendly and good-neighborly character,” Putin said in a message to Pezeshkian. Russia and Iran “are effectively coordinating their efforts to resolve current international issues,” Putin said. “I hope that his activity as president will contribute to the further strengthening of bilateral cooperation in all directions for the benefit of our friendly peoples,” the Kremlin head stressed, wishing Massoud Pezeshkian “success, health and prosperity.”