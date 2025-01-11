The recent case of penile ossification of a sexagenarian patient in New York; has drawn attention to Peyronie’s disease since, although ossification of the penis is a very rare case, they are disorders that have until now been linked.

Peyronie’s disease is the development of fibrous scar tissue inside the penis that causes curved, painful erections. It can occur due to microtears during sexual relations that favor the formation of plaques, a type of internal scars in the fibrous envelope of the corpora cavernosa of the penis (tunica albuginea) that, together with genetic alterations, produce inflammation.

This can promote erectile dysfunction or make satisfactory sexual relations difficult. Peyronie’s disease can go away on its own but it can also stabilize and worsen. It can be treated. For many men it is a cause of stress and anxiety.

Causes of Peyronie’s disease

Formation of fibrous scar tissue

The most common cause of Peyronie’s disease is the creation of fibrous scar tissue in the fibrous sheath of the corpora cavernosa of the penis (tunica albuginea) due to repeated injuries to the penis caused during sexual relations or by trauma (sports injuries, blows…). Upon recovery, scar tissue forms in a disorganized manner, leading to the formation of a palpable nodule or the development of a curvature.

During arousal, blood flow increases to the corpus cavernosum, which is a spongy tissue that is on both sides of the penis and contains many small blood vessels. The tunica albuginea covers these bodies and stretches during an erection. As the cavities fill with blood, the penis expands, straightens and hardens into an erection… except in a case of Peyronie’s because when the penis becomes erect, the area with scar tissue does not stretch, and the penis bends or becomes deformed. There may be pain.

Some risk factors for the appearance of Peyronie’s are:

– Family history.

– Connective tissue disorders such as Dupuytren’s contracture or progressive closure of the hand due to fibrosis of the palmar fascia.

– Be over 55 years old.

– Smoking.

– Have undergone some types of prostate surgery.

Symptoms of Peyronie’s disease

Appreciation of scar tissue formation under the skin of the penis, pain, difficulty in having satisfactory sexual relations

The main symptom is that the patient may notice the formation of scar tissue or a nodule under the skin of the penis. Other signs are:

– Significant curvature of the penis during erection that may gradually worsen or stabilize.

– Difficulty maintaining an erection.

– Pain with or without erection.

– Difficulty having satisfactory sexual relations.

Complications of Peyronie’s disease include inability to have sexual relations, development of anxiety or stress problems over the appearance of the penis, relationship problems, and/or problems conceiving.

Diagnosis of Peyronie’s disease

Penis examination, erect penis photographs and imaging tests

The urologist’s diagnosis will be based on the description of symptoms, examination of the penis, photographs of the erect penis taken in the privacy of the home, and ultrasounds.

Treatment and medication for Peyronie’s disease

Intralesional injections

The urologist may suggest an intralesional injection with collagenase, verapamil, corticosteroids or interferon. Several may be necessary. If there is shortening, the penis extender can be considered, which must be worn several hours a day to obtain results and, in extreme cases, opt for surgery that must be performed by very experienced surgeons.

Prevention of Peyronie’s disease

There are no prevention measures described

There are no described prevention measures against the appearance of Peyronie’s disease.

