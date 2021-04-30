PewDiePie It’s one of the youtubers most successful in the world, and in fact, on several occasions it has proven to be the benchmark for other content creators.

Several months ago the fans organized an epic duel between this influencer and the channel T-Series in order to see who got the most subscribers, and the battle was very close.

PewDiePie is still active on his channel, and recently made history again by breaking a new subscriber record, proving why he is the biggest.

On April 29, the youtuber managed to overcome the 110 million subscribers, becoming the first content creator to achieve this goal alone.

A little over 4 months ago PewDiePie It was celebrating 100 million, and as you can see, it has not stopped growing at an accelerated rate.

This youtuber has several alliances established with brands, starting with YouTube, with whom it has an agreement to generate more live content.

PewDiePie triumphs everywhere

This man not only generates income from Youtube, since it also has participation within Facebook thanks to an agreement with Jellysmack.

Although reaching 110 million subscribers already seems like a great feat, in a few months it could break a new record, especially since people do not stop arriving.

Content PewDiePie It is varied, so it has the ability to attract people with different tastes and personalities, but we will see how they behave in the future.

In 2019, the content creator released his own mobile game, which is titled PewDiePie’s Pixelings, which has good ratings within the platform Google play.

We wonder when he will manage to break the next record on YouTube, and above all, if someone will ever be able to unseat him in terms of the number of followers.

We recommend you:

Fountain.



