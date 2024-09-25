Peugeot will also be present at the 2024 Paris Motor Show. The Lion brand will be part of the group of brands that the Stellantis Group has chosen to participate in the 90thª edition of the Mondial de l’Auto which will take place from 14 to 20 October 2024 in the exhibition halls of Porte de Versailles.

Peugeot’s new arrivals in Paris

Peugeot will present its 100% electric range, with the world premiere of the Peugeot E-408, which completes a range of 12 fully electric vehicles from the Lion. The Long Range versions of the E-3008 and E-5008 fastback SUVs will also be presented, offering up to 700 and 668 km of autonomy respectively. At the stand, the brand will present two major technological innovations: the Inception concept and the revolutionary Hypersquare steering wheel, with a one-of-a-kind simulator. In addition, throughout the event, Peugeot will also be present at La Seine Musicale, in Boulogne Billancourt, where a test drive area for the entire range will be set up.