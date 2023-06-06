In September, the Peugeot range will expand with the introduction of the new 3008. Among the many innovations that the new fastback electric propulsion SUV from the Lion brand will bring, one above all the new Peugeot Panoramic i-Cockpit, designed by the French house itself to maximize the brand’s metamorphosis process towards digitization and electrification.

Featured displays

At the base of this new i-Cockpit we find a impressive curved wide screen high-definition 21″, which floats above the bridge. It will be joined by a new compact steering wheel and the i-Togglesfully customizable touch-sensitive buttons that can be customized by the driver to provide quick access to as many as ten of the user’s favorite functions.

Double section

As far as the big screen is concerned, it will in fact be divided into two sections: on the left side, space for the instrument panel which brings together, above the compact steering wheel, all the information relating to driving, therefore speed, power indicators, driving aids, energy flow and so on; right side, therefore in the center of the dashboard, dedicated instead to touch screen section accessible to both the driver and the passenger, which can be used to manage climate control, navigation, multimedia and connectivity.

All the news

The presence of the central console has also been minimized, airy and in fact unobstructed, designed by Peugeot with the intention of increasing the space available for storing objects and for wireless charging of smartphones: in this sense, the decision of the Lion brand stands out to remove the selector of automatic gearbox and place it on the dashboard to the right of the steering wheel, next to the car’s on/off button. As mentioned, the steering wheel is also new: all the controls located on it are with tactile feedback, and therefore have the characteristic of automatically detecting the driver’s fingers, even if they only execute the command when pressed. Final comment on ambient lightingwhich extends across the entire width of the dashboard and door panels and which is reflected in a real aluminum cladding.