Exactly 130 years have passed since Peugeot made its first ever car debut on the road in Italy: code name Type 3, at the wheel Mr. Gaetano Rossi of Piovene Rocchette, Vicenza, head of the largest Italian fabric industry, Lanerossi. Peugeot defines that day “essential for mobility in Italy”: for the first time in history a four-wheeled vehicle equipped with an internal combustion engine that delivered a power of 2 HP was circulating on our roads.

“A vehicle that offered the customers of the era a new roadan alternative to the classic horse-drawn carriages demonstrating, once again, Peugeot’s strong vocation for innovation – tells the house of the Lion – A vocation always present in its DNA that has allowed Peugeot, the car manufacturer with the longest industrial history in the world, to trace a new path in that distant 1893″. In the sign of the Type 3 Peugeot is preparing to introduce the new 408: it is clear that since there is more than a century of difference between the two cars, the differences are radical and abysmal, but if we think of the time of introduction of the two models, the level of innovation and avant-garde is very similar. “An innovative proposal never seen before, which combines the best of different types of cars and with a strong attractive power, demonstrating how charm, excellence and emotion can coexist in a single car”so Peugeot has defined the new 408.

Those who want to go back and take a dip in the past will not be disappointed: the car manufacturer of the Lion has announced that the Type 3 frame number 25 it still exists and you can see it live in these days off for the Epiphany by visiting the MAUTO, the National Automobile Museum of Turin. The car in question arrived in Piovene Rocchette on 2 January 1893, was used by Mr. Rossi mentioned above for several years and then resold to Guido Lazzari, the young heir of a wealthy family from Aiello del Friuli. In 2007 it was entrusted to Peugeot Automobili Italia for one accurate restoration and for a further study of his past through the archives and documents kept at Peugeot itself.