In recent days Peugeot has announced the steps that will lead to the complete electrification of its range: the final goal is set for 2038 when the company will become carbon neutral, but some intermediate steps are foreseen for 2025, when each model of the brand will also be available in a 100% version electric, and 2030, the year from which all Peugeot models sold in Europe will be exclusively electric. But what will it be recipe that the Lion brand will support this process of decarbonisation of its line-up?

“Imagine that you no longer have second-hand cars. Conversely, a car fresh and customized that you can update or renew at any time, depending on your needs. An always up-to-date product that maintains its value throughout its life”, commented Matthias Hossan, Peugeot Design Director. The reduction of four production elements will become crucial in the creation of the new French electrics: less weight, thanks to thinner seats and lighter fabrics; less waste, due to printed fabrics; fewer resources, thanks to the use of raw materials and the absence of chrome; and less energy, i.e. higher electrical efficiency. “These developments herald a new era more environmentally friendly and allow us to offer our customers unique innovations, which reinforce the ‘Power of Allure of Peugeot”, added Jerome Micheron, Product Director of the Lion brand.

The goal that Peugeot intends to achieve is triple: become more exciting, simpler and more accessible, a multiple target achievable by taking into account the customer experience before, during and after driving and making the electric car experience financially accessible thanks to different types of offers. “Considerations for owning an electric vehicle go far beyond the general principles and expectations of a conventional model – concluded Phil York, Marketing and Communication Director of Peugeot – I am delighted that our customers see how we have responded to their needs with inspiring, simple and accessible solutionswith all the charm they expect from Peugeot”.