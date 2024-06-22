By Carlo Platella

When we talk about design, the mind immediately goes to shapes, proportions and optical signatures, but there are those who argue that it is much more. In a world where the technological and aesthetic differences of cars will tend to reduce, according to Peugeot the true characterizing element of a car will be the design, understood above all as interiors, atmosphere and sensations transmitted behind the wheel. We explored the topic together with Matthias HossanDesign Director of Peugeot, who volunteered for an interview on the occasion of the recent 24 Hours of Le Mans.

Peugeot is present at Le Mans with the 9X8. The Hypercar regulations are quite open when it comes to stylistic freedom. How important is this to promote brand awareness?

“This was part of the deal from the start of the 9X8 programme, when Peugeot decided to return to endurance racing. The new regulations would have offered many more opportunities to incorporate the brand’s DNA into the car’s design. The prototypes from a few years ago were incredibly fast, but they all looked alike. This freedom is a valuable tool for communication. This is why from the beginning we worked together with the engineers to see how we could incorporate Peugeot styling elements into our racing car, such as the optical signature.”

How will the creative experience with the Hypercar influence future Peugeot models?

“Some of the engineers who worked on the 9X8 are the same as those on the 508 PSE. There is an interconnection. From a design point of view it’s interesting, because it allows us to see how far we can go. The Hypercar is a car designed for maximum performance, therefore it allows us to evaluate what we can apply to the road product. When we designed the 9X8 we wanted to make it memorable and easily recognizable thanks to the three scratches of the optical signature, which is something we will continue to push even in series production. The general concept, however, is that of an athletic design, which we would also like to apply to our cars.”

© Copyright: Moy / XPB Images

The Peugeot range offers several battery-powered models. Can electric be a limit or an opportunity for design?

“We are in a period of transition. Electric mobility could offer some opportunities, especially regarding the interior experience, which is super important for Peugeot. Added to this is the general design, because for example the batteries must be positioned low and this changes the proportions of the car. Therefore we need to think of stratagems to maintain that slim and athletic image of Peugeot that we want to convey. On the one hand there are opportunities, but on the other we need to think about how to keep the brand attractive.”

Peugeot continues a multi-technological approach, with petrol, hybrid and electric models. How difficult is it to create a stylistic DNA that transcends the technology used?

“The world is changing quickly and we don’t know if it will go towards electric or hybrid. In a multi-tech approach we need to make sure we have the right ingredients to make a Peugeot look like one. With the 208 for example we have both the electric version and the one with the combustion engine, but what interests the buyer is the aggressive design. My challenge is to keep Peugeot attractive whatever the driving technology.”

What can we expect from Peugeot’s next models?

“First of all we will continue to push towards an aggressive design, but we also want to think about a completely new interior experience. I believe that in the car industry the revolution will affect the interior, because ultimately it is where we spend hours in the car. Ten years ago Peugeot was one of the first mainstream brands to really push interiors and that’s something they will continue to do. For example, we introduced the Hypersquare concept, a new steering wheel that we designed for the latest Peugeot Inception concept car. Thanks to by-wire technology there is no longer any mechanical connection between the steering and the wheels, creating a completely new, incredibly dynamic driving experience. It is something that we will apply on the next generation models starting from 2026. It is no longer a steering wheel, but a kind of tablet.”

We can therefore say that design is not just about shapes, but also about the sensations transmitted…

“Shapes and style are only important, but what matters is the overall experience between interiors and driveability. How will it be possible to experience emotions in a Peugeot while driving? That’s the big question, especially with battery-powered cars. In the future, technology will reduce the differences between brands, while what counts will be the experience you are able to create.”

What work was done on the interior of the new 5008, an atypical model considering the 7-seater passenger compartment?

“When we design interiors at Peugeot we focus above all on the driving experience. But the 5008 was interesting because it’s a 7-seater and we wanted to create a dynamic car despite being so bulky. Regarding the materials we wanted to enter a technological dimension while maintaining the atmosphere. We don’t want to use a technology just for the sake of it. This is how we designed the 5008. At Peugeot we believe that technology should be used to enhance the customer experience. It’s not just about adding layers of technology, because you’re not driving a robot.”

What emerging technologies offer new opportunities?

“Definitely drive-by-wire, which is very interesting. Then there is artificial intelligence, because its predictive ability can help you in everyday life. I also think there will be a revolution regarding materials, in the current context of the sustainability challenge. New materials will be very important for the future, because they will allow us to model new shapes. Depending on the materials, it will be possible to design components differently than in the past.”

What stylistic trends do you observe on the car market?

“There are so many new brands these days. It almost feels like we were at the dawn of the automobile over a century ago, with a new brand every week. What is interesting is the mix between the automotive and electronics industries. Cars look like technological devices, with many clean surfaces. It’s really interesting, because the car could become even smoother. You can no longer even see the bonds between the metal, glass and plastic parts. In terms of shapes everything is much more organic.”

How will public taste be satisfied in the future?

“When we thought about the Hypersquare, for example, it was a question of reinventing the gestures of driving. I got together with my team and told them I wanted to rethink how we drive. It was literally a matter of reinventing the wheel. For me, this is the next challenge for the automotive world: simplifying human-machine interaction to enhance the driving experience.”