It’s a month of May to frame what Peugeot has just closed on the Italian market. The car manufacturer of the Lion was in fact placed in 2nd position overall in our country (only Fiat did better) in only the fifth month of the year, with a market share above 7% thanks to almost 12,000 registrations of passenger cars and commercial vehicles.

Positive numbers

In terms of Sales volumes, the growth recorded by Peugeot compared to the same month last year was 70%. The cumulative trend for the first five months of 2023 was also positive: from January to May the French brand has in fact completed the sale of over 41,000 vehicles, marking a 31% increase in registrations compared to the same period last year.

The SUV range is very popular

A look at the individual models. The SUV range is undoubtedly the one that has driven the French company’s business in Italy: Peugeot 3008 was in fact the best-selling SUV ever in Italy, while Peugeot e-2008 was proclaimed leader of the 100% electric B-SUV segment, confirming the excellent electrification strategy that the brand is pursuing. Well finally also the new 408which was chosen by over 1,000 customers within weeks of its launch.

Green future

What to expect from Peugeot’s future? Definitely a market strategy where the decarbonisation of the line-up will be at the forefront. By the end of the year the French brand wants to reach the total electrification of its models in the price list, with the introduction in the range, depending on the model, of Hybrid, plug-in Hybrid and 100% electric versions: the goal is to arrive at the end of the decade to offer only 100% BEV vehicles.