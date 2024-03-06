Peugeot's growth on the Italian market is also confirmed in 2024. In fact, Leone has improved both volumes and share, which now stands at 5.2% thanks to an increase of 0.3% compared to the same period in 2023. From the point of view of registrations, however, the growth since January has by 37%, with 17,825 units sold in the first two months of the year, with a market share of 5.5%, up 1 percentage point.

The success of Peugeot 208

Contributing to the improvement in Peugeot's market performance was the 208, which almost doubled sales and obtained a 9.2% share in the B segment, 5 percentage points more than in February 2023. The electric version then leads the B segment of battery-powered sedans also thanks to the purchase formula proposed by the French brand which provides for a monthly installment of 110 euros and can then take advantage of the eco-bonus with scrapping. The purchase formula proposed by the transalpine Stellantis brand, the Peugeot e-GO leasing, also includes the easy Wall Box for home charging.