The new Panoramic i-Cockpit which debuted on the new Peugeot E-3008 received the Connected Award 2023. The tenth edition of the prestigious award established by the German magazine Bild with the car and tech divisions recognized the technology developed by the brand Leone for its usability and ease of use.

Peugeot's Panoramic i-Cockpit technology

The new panoramic i-Cockpit guarantees instinctive, safe and comfortable driving. It features a 21-inch high-definition panoramic screen that floats above the dashboard, a new compact steering wheel and individually configurable controls (i-Toggles) for quick access to the most frequently used functions.

Easy consultation

The panoramic screen is installed above the dashboard with a mounting system invisible from the passenger compartment, which improves accessibility to the touch screen and visibility of the information displayed on the 21-inch high-definition panoramic screen. On the left side of the panoramic screen, the instrument cluster above the steering wheel displays all driving-related information. On the right side is the touch screen, which can be used to control the heating/air conditioning, navigation, media and connectivity systems.

Peugeot's journey

In the words of Jérome Micheron, Peugeot Product Director, all the satisfaction for the result achieved: “In a decade of successes and developments, with over 10 million satisfied customers, the Peugeot i-Cockpit has never undergone such a metamorphosis, it has truly been taken to the next level, to enjoy instinctive driving in complete safety and design spacious for well-being on board”.