The debut of the hypercar Peugeot 9X8
for a challenge that goes beyond the Endurance category. “The races represent an important laboratory for the development of hybrid technologies and for electrification, it allows us to understand and study their functioning with the intention, in the future, of introducing them in production cars”. At Gazzetta Motori the CEO of the brand, Linda Jackson, talks about the message of electrification and the central role it represents for Peugeot
and its new models. “The electrification plan has already been presented and will start next year. What we want to do with the new one 408
? The car has a unique design compared to any other vehicle. It is not an SUV, it is not a sedan, but a combination of the two. It is not part of any traditional segment. I prefer to think about the customer. A buyer may think of a large but slightly low car. Today customers are looking for something different than SUVs “.
