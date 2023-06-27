Billionaires of this world, gather! Linda Jackson, the big boss of Peugeot, has very carefully opened the door for a street-legal Peugeot 9X8. If only someone is willing to pay enough, the French brand is happy to build an MOT-required version of the Le Mans racer.

“No, it’s not planned,” Jackson said when we asked her the most speculative question about turning the 9X8 into a real competitor to the Aston Martin Valkyrie. And yet she also offered, “If you come with a blank check, we can always talk.” So you see: everything is for sale.

“It’s one of those situations where if someone came along, why not? But so far no one has come. Maybe I’ve opened the door now? Maybe someone else will come, you never know,” she says.

What would a street-legal Peugeot 9X8 cost?

It is clear that there are no plans to put the Le Mans racer into production as a road car. But it sounds like Jackson could be convinced to make a one-of-a-kind if the supply contains enough zeroes. At Ferrari, one shines one off costs at least 5 million euros, but they often already have a car there that can be used as a base. Peugeot currently has nothing of a sports car. Think of many millions of euros.

Shouldn’t all Le Mans racers be road cars?

Originally, the plan was for all Le Mans Hypercar entries to be homologated with actual road cars. For example, there would be a new supercar from Toyota and Aston Martin would convert the Valkyrie into a Le Mans Hypercar. These plans were revised and now the Hypercar class participants no longer have to build street versions of the Le Mans racers. Unfortunately.