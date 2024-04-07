Among the car manufacturers that will be protagonists at the 2024 edition of VivaTech Peugeot will also be there. At the show which will take place from 22 to 25 May next in Paris, the house of the Lion will present its concept car Inceptionwhich embodies the vision of sustainable electric mobility and a series of technological innovations, including the revolutionary steering wheel Hypersquare.

Peugeot Inception

The concept car Inception in reality we already know it, since Peugeot revealed it in all its details already at the CES in Las Vegas last year. It's about a fully electric concept carcharacterized by an exclusive exterior design and revolutionary interior with a new generation of i-Cockpit and Hypersquare controls.

Hypersquare steering wheel

Speaking of this latest technological innovation: according to Peugeot “radically transforms the experience and pleasure of driving replacing the traditional steering wheel with digital electronic controls, using steer-by-wire technology, creating new gestures for more intuitive, simple and ergonomic driving”. In short, a further technological leap carried out by the Lion brand, visible live for the first time also by the French public.

VivaTech 2024

He will also be there alongside Peugeot on his stand MOBILISIGHTSa subsidiary of Stellantis specializing in DATA, which provides access to telemetry data from connected vehicles of the Lion brand and other brands of the Italian-French group. “This data allows you to customize the driver experience through innovative services and applications from an ecosystem of third-party partners, with the aim of improving the daily lives of drivers, always and only with their consent”says Peugeot.