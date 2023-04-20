Peugeot is present at the Shanghai Auto Show with two novelties of range. These are not two novelties making their absolute debut, even if for one of them it is a sort of first time: we are talking about the Inception concept, which has never before been shown live in China and Asia. At its side is the new 408X, in fact the counterpart of the 408 we know on the European market.

In China as in Europe

And let’s start right from 408X, a name that Peugeot was forced to differentiate from the simple 408 present in the Old Continent because in China the car manufacturer of the Lion already markets a model with that name. In any case, the new 408X is also offered in China with two 180 HP or 225 HP plug-in hybrid engines, in addition to the 130 HP PureTech petrol engine: this is the same engine range offered in Europe. Its production takes place in the Chengdu plant in central China, which Peugeot shares with the local Dongfeng: we recall that the car has already been on sale in the Asian country since January.

There is also Inception

As mentioned, alongside the 408X we find the concept Inceptionwhich after being unveiled in world preview at the CES in Las Vegas last January and then presented in Europe, on the occasion of the Shanghai Auto Show scheduled until next April 27, is in fact its debut in Asia. Needless to repeat the already known characteristics of this prototype, which Peugeot itself defines “the model that ushers in a new era and embodies the brand’s vision for its future electric vehicles”.

CEO Jackson speaks

Representing the Lion brand at the Chinese event is Linda Jackson, CEO of Peugeot, who declared: “Both the 408X and the Inception concept perfectly demonstrate the Lion’s house’s capacity for innovation and brilliantly illustrate the three values of the brand: Allure, Emotion, Excellence. With their spectacular looks, these two vehicles will make Chinese customers discover Peugeot in a new and particularly attractive way.”