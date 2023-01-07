The next generation of Peugeot electric sedans and SUVs to be introduced from 2025 can be summed up with the name Inception. This is the name of the new concept car that the Leone automaker presented at CES 2023 in Las Vegas (although the brand has abandoned plans to return to North America: it is a futuristic prototype four-seater, built on the basis of the new Stellantis STLA Large EV platform and with a design that in some elements recalls some classic Peugeot models.

The bonnet line that rises and falls above the headlights, for example, is reminiscent of the Peugeots of the 1970s and early 1980s, although in this case the lights are LEDs and the connecting grille is a huge glass panel , while the wheels are similar to those fitted to the new 408 sedan, albeit now featuring the illuminated Lion emblem. However, the most representative aesthetic novelty concerns the large windshield, which extends from the front of the concept car to the entire roof. It is not certain that all the stylistic and design elements installed by Peugeot then reach the final production, and we are not only talking about the large windscreen but also the Tech Bar in the door showing messages to the driver.

Moving inside the passenger compartment the attention falls immediately on Hypersquare, a rectangular steering wheel inspired by video game controllers that combines a center-mounted tablet with four thumb-operated control rings, and which Peugeot promises will be fitted to a production car by the end of this decade. Interestingly, in addition to being connected to the front axle via steer-by-wire technology, this steering wheel can be folded away into the dashboard when the steering function is activated. level 4 autonomous driving, freeing up more space for the instrument panel located behind it and which materializes in an unusual circular screen that Peugeot calls the Halo Cluster. This concept car is driven by two electric motors, which together deliver 680 HP of power, and which are powered by a 100 kWh battery for a range of around 800 kilometres.