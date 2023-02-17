SUVs Peugeot 3008 And 5008 from 2023 they are equipped with the new petrol engine PureTech from 136 HP with technology 48 HP hybrid. The new generation thermal unit is combined with a brand new 6-speed electrified dual-clutch gearbox, which incorporates a electric motor.

Peugeot Hybrid 48V engine, characteristics

The system of the Peugeot Hybrid 48V consists of a PureTech petrol engine from 136 HP at 5500 rpm And 230Nm at 1750rpm new generation, mated to a brand new 6-speed electrified dual-clutch gearbox incorporating an electric motor. Thanks to one drums that recharges while drivingthis technology offers a torque increase at low revs and a reduction of up to 15% in fuel consumption.

Peugeot Hybrid 48V engine

All the parts that make up this new engine are located under the hood, except for the 48V battery that is installed under the front seat left. The 48 V Peugeot hybrid models are also equipped with AVAS (Approaching Vehicle System Alert) which emits a sound outdoors up to 30 km/h to warn pedestrians and cyclists of the approaching vehicle.

Peugeot Hybrid 48V engine how it works

When the battery charge permits, Peugeot’s Hybrid system allows you to start, maneuver (for parking, for example) and travel at low speed in heavy traffic with electric motor only. At higher speeds (up to 145 km/h), the internal combustion engine stops when the driver release the accelerator pedal at constant speed and during slowdowns.

When the driver is asked to pick up at low revs, the electric motor provides a additional torque with a “push” one-off that compensates for the turbo response time. And when the driver hits the accelerator hard, the electric motor delivers a additional power of 9 kW (about 12 hp).

The Peugeot i-Cockpit instrument panel provides information on the hybrid system

During the deceleration the petrol engine shuts down and the electric motor turns on generator to recharge the 48V battery. The driver is informed about the operation of the hybrid system via the instrument cluster Peugeot i-Cockpitthe activation of the various modes is completely automatic.

Peugeot Hybrid 48 V engine, fuel consumption and emissions

The 48 V Peugeot Hybrid engine on the 3008 and 5008 SUVs allows up to 15% fuel savings and a reduction in CO2 emissions: 126 g/km of on 3008 e 128 g/km on 5008. Compared to a non-electrified petrol engine of comparable characteristics, the Hybrid engine provides an average fuel economy of approximately 1 litre/100km on a C-segment SUV (WLTP mixed cycle).

Peugeot 3008 Hybrid 48 Volt

This saving is mainly achieved in the city (-2.5 l/100 km) and on the road (-0.7 l/100 km), with the same fuel consumption on the motorway. These benefits translate into a average reduction of 20 g/km of CO2 emissions (according to the WLTP combined cycle) on 3008 and 5008.

Peugeot e-DCS6 gearbox for hybrid cars

The Peugeot Hybrid 48V engine incorporates a new 6-speed electrified dual-clutch gearbox without torque interruption specially designed for hybrid systems. The gearbox also houses the electric motor, the inverter and the computerwhich allows you to optimize the dimensions as well as the mass and to guarantee excellent performance while driving.

The synchronous electric motor a permanent magnetsintegrated in the gearbox, develops a peak power of 21kW (28hp) and a pair of 55Nm. It allows to move the vehicle in electric mode for low torque requests and helps the internal combustion engine to limit consumption. In the deceleration phases, this motor acts as generator to recharge the 48V battery of the hybrid system. It also ensures the main engine starter internal combustion with the help of the starter belt.

6-speed electrified dual-clutch transmission for hybrid cars

The hybrid system also includes two electrical networks. A low voltage network a 12V powers the car’s equipment and a 48V high voltage network to power the hybrid system. The production of electricity is ensured only by the 48V electric motor. A DC voltage converter allows you to transfer the electricity produced to the 12V network of the car

48V Hybrid Battery

The 48V Li-ion battery has a gross capacity of 898Wh and an available capacity of 432Wh. It is designed to maintain the same level of performance throughout the life of the vehicle and is backed by an original warranty from 8 years/160,000 km. The 48V battery is installed under the left front seat.

