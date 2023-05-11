The advent of electrification will slowly make large SUVs disappear from circulation. He has no doubts about it Linda JacksonCEO of Peugeot, who on the occasion of the Financial Times’ Future of the Car summit explained how cars with more aerodynamic designs will be among the favorites when electric technology is more widespread.

Future under discussion

“The days for big SUVs are coming to an end, because I’m an aerodynamics nightmare“, Jackson’s words reported by Autocar. From her point of view, autonomy of electric vehicles will take first place both in the ideas of manufacturers and in the needs of buyers, which is why larger cars will become less and less numerous, if not outright obsolete.

e-5008 in doubt

We recall that, to date, the range of the Lion brand currently includes three models between SUVs and crossovers, with the e-2008 being the only one to currently offer an all-electric option. During this year it will be the turn of the e-3008, while for the e-5008 we will have to wait a little longer. Always if we will see the launch of an e-5008: currently an electric version of the largest SUV signed by Peugeot has not yet been confirmedand if we believe Jackson’s words, it cannot be excluded that this does not happen.

Already a year ago…

“The SUV segment could be on the verge of extinction – said the former CEO of Citroen, Vincent Cobee last year, effectively confirming Jackson’s words – Anything that is tall or boxy will most likely not be considered for reasons of aerodynamic efficiency. The switch to electrics will greatly increase the importance of aerodynamics. This is why we are looking at a post-SUV world”.