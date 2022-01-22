That it was already something unique and particular was sensed from the presentation, but the journey of the Peugeot 9X8 Hypercar is only at the beginning.

In recent days, the House of the Lion has finally published the first images of its new prototype on the track, intent on preparing its debut in the FIA ​​WEC and the return of the brand at Le Mans.

One of the aspects that the French underlined from the beginning was the desire for the machine to be distinguishable in every respect, both in shape and color.

The absence of the rear wing – which according to what they say from beyond the Alps could actually never be mounted – is certainly the most revolutionary part, but the time spent to get to the product initially shown and now under development involved a lot of people , as explained by Matthias Hossan, Peugeot’s Director of Design.

Peugeot Hypercar 9X8 details Photo by: Francesco Corghi

“The level of exchange between engineers and designers was absolutely unprecedented, we were in daily contact with the Peugeot Sport team and we really worked hand in hand,” says Hossan.

“To identify the theme of our future racing car, we first launched a competition between designers, receiving many proposals: this project aroused great enthusiasm, with the prospect of one day seeing our creation compete with the most prestigious manufacturers in the world. on the most legendary of slopes! “

The reference to the Circuit de la Sarthe in Le Mans is clear, but it is not yet known whether the 9X8 will be there in 2022. Meanwhile, operations continue without haste, having started from a virtual CAD program to get to reality.

“Once the theme was chosen with the help of the Peugeot Sport engineers, the joint work began. Driven by performance, on which no compromises have been made, and within the framework of an innovative regulation, the engineers have left maximum freedom to creativity to develop the design of the Hypercar. “

“The work of the designers is a succession of back and forth between drawings and 3D tools that allow you to insert visualization phases with virtual reality”.

Peugeot 9X8 Photo by: Peugeot Sport

“The moment we showed the complete 9X8 to the engineering team via virtual reality headsets was very strong. Olivier Jansonnie, the Technical Director, stayed for quite a while with the headset over his eyes going around the car. Getting his enthusiasm was essential! “

“The 9X8 thus embodies the DNA of the new LMH regulation established by the Automobile Club de l’Ouest and the FIA, while presenting the essential characteristics of a Peugeot. It will be a milestone in the history of endurance racing.”

“We didn’t just want to create a racing car that was beautiful. The technology is entirely signed by Peugeot Sport and we had to make it visible through our design. Without compromising performance, we wanted to give it a unique posture and maintain the idea of ​​a body with fluid lines, in contrast to the previous generation Endurance cars characterized by very geometric shapes “.

Peugeot Hypercar 9X8 details Photo by: Francesco Corghi

As soon as they saw it, both in photos and live, they agreed that the design of the 9X8 is revolutionary of its kind. It now remains to understand to what extent, speaking of performance.

“On the walls of the design studio where the 9X8 was born, we posted three key words: iconic, efficient, emotional. In this way, the whole team could share these concepts at any time, regardless of how much each individual was involved in the various stages of development. “

“I had the word ‘iconic’ in mind, because I wanted a car that was immediately recognizable and that marked a turning point, a fundamental change of generation. Despite the quality of the numerous proposals that emerged from our internal design competition, the chosen theme was imposed fairly quickly. “

“It subverted the codes of the latest generation of Endurance cars. A car was proposed that was less of a racing car and more of a Peugeot. The team presented an object that would have found motorsport enthusiasts agree but not only that, a sports car that could theoretically drive well on roads and circuits “.

Peugeot Hypercar 9X8 details Photo by: Francesco Corghi

As is the case with many racing cars, colors play their part in capturing acclaim; “the eye also wants its part” goes a well-known saying, which Peugeot have kept in mind too.

“We wanted to underline this technological and cultural change with a new color signature, called Kryptonite. We had already launched it a little earlier on our new production model, the 508 PSE, which shares many technologies with the 9X8, in addition to its colors. “

“In our Peugeot Design team there are many fans of endurance racing and in particular of the 24 Hours of Le Mans. Having been there as spectators, they know that at night, on the track, the distinctive signs of the cars are not numerous. Some can be recognized by the sound of the engines, but in many places the visual presence is limited to luminous lines that vanish into the night ”.

“To ensure that the 9X8 looks like no other car and can be easily identified by everyone, day and night, we have completed our work on the silhouette with careful research on the lighting elements.”

“For the light signature, the three-claw pattern, found on all of our current production cars, was a natural choice. We didn’t have too many problems installing them on the front of our Hypercar, but putting them in the rear took a lot. work”.

“We have integrated the three luminous claws into elements of composite material, separated by gaps to allow the extraction of air. We are all eager to see their effect in the race!”

Peugeot 9X8 Photo by: Peugeot Sport

The aerodynamics will have to be efficient to the maximum, both for the absence of the rear wing and for the 2.6-liter Bi-Turbo engine associated with the 200 kW (272 hp) hybrid that will have to contend with the rival cars of the category, as underlined by the Technical Director, Jansonnie.

“Endurance races are based on a regulation that allows us to demonstrate knowledge in electrified powertrains. With the 9X8, Peugeot opens the page of hybrid sportsmanship. The performances become electric and more virtuous, without sacrificing anything in terms of competitions “.