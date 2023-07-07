Peugeot celebrates this weekend, in Monza, the 9X8’s first birthday, the car that made its debut in last year’s six-hour race with its innovative concept without the rear wing. A gamble that has so far only been partially won by the French house. After the difficulties encountered at the end of 2022 and at the beginning of this season – with various problems also linked to reliability – precisely some encouraging signs have arrived at the home appointment in Le Mans. Toyota and Ferrari are still far away, but within the French marque there is the conviction of being able to progress, step by step, in the pursuit of those cars which for the moment are dominating the premier category of endurance. In a chat released to our microphones Jean Marc Finot, Senior Vice President of Stellantis Motorsportspoke of the current moment that Peugeot is experiencing, starting from the development path of the 9×8.

Evolution, not revolution

The first topic addressed was those related to narrower tires used by Peugeot than its direct rivals. A detail on which Finot does not foresee changes in the immediate future, because it would risk compromising the entire balance of the car: “We have thought of a certain type of balance for the car, both in terms of aerodynamics and weight. If we had put bigger tires on the rear we would have had to change the aerodynamic and weight balance and it wouldn’t have worked. We know that cars with wider tires perform better, but for the moment we can’t change that without changing the architecture of the car“.

The 9X8 project has been much talked about, but Peugeot is convinced of its goodness and intends carry forward an evolution of this concept in the next yearcertainly not a total distortion of the idea: “Performance is improving and we continue with this project Finot explained. obviously there will be evolutions, but from a budget point of view there wouldn’t even be the possibility of making a new car. The last race is in November and then we should be ready for Qatar three months later. There is too little time to make a new car“.

Race-by-race evaluations

There Peugeot’s growth strategy is long-range and for this reason we are not looking, at least for the moment, at the general classification of the championship, but rather at theevolution from one race to another: “The championship? We’re not as focused on that at the moment – Finot confirmed to the microphones of FormulaPassion.it – but rather on individual races. We want to keep improving. We think race by race. We know what we did at Le Mans was good, even if the pure result doesn’t fully reflect the overall competitiveness. We have to keep working and try to be as close to the podium as possible“.

Customers can wait

Here in Monza we experienced thedebut of the second Porsche customer team: after Jota, in fact, the Stuttgart company has also supplied a 963 to Proton Competition, which lines up the #99 with a crew made up of Gianmaria Bruni, Neel Jani and Harry Tincknell. A possibility – that of the customer team – that Peugeot contemplates, but not in the short term: “For the moment we want to focus on our performance – Finot commented – this is the priority before thinking about customer cars“. Finally, no information on possible future changes in the driver line-up: “For now, we support our riders and don’t talk about what next year will be“, concluded the senior vice president of Stellantis Motorsport.