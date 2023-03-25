The electrification process of the Peugeot range also includes charging solutions. The Lion brand aims to have every model in its line-up also available in a fully electric version by 2025, and in the meantime it is studying offers to encourage its customers to focus on full electric technology when choosing their next Peugeot: this is why the car manufacturer French offers, included in the price, the solution of the domestic easyWallbox by Free2move eSolutions to recharge the battery of your electric or plug-in hybrid from the comfort of your box.

The advantages of the offer

We are talking about a solution equipped with a cable for connection to the car, and which thanks to the Bluetooth connection also allows you to program top-ups and view previous sessions, thus enhancing the user experience. Peugeot also says that the easyWallbox can be put into operation quite simply by connecting it to the Schuko socket of the box without installation or alternatively be directly connected to the home network with the intervention of a specialized technician: for this reason the customer will have a dedicated Free2move eSolutions specialist at his disposal who can answer all his needs regarding any installation at the own home. “The initiative, of the value of 1,800 eurosallows the customer of a LEV Peugeot to enjoy the great advantages deriving from a private charging point, which allows you to make the most of the potential of the range”says the house of the Lion in a note.