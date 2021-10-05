Arrives on the market of commercial vehicles the new electric van Peugeot e-Partner, which is added to the models e-Expert and e-Boxer already present in the electrified range Peugeot. The current generation of Partner has been the leader on the European market since its debut on the market in 2018 (F1 van segment) and a new engine is now also available 100% electric.

Based on the modular platform multinergy EMP2 (Efficient Modular Platform), Peugeot e-Partner adopts a 100% electric engine with a maximum power of 100 kW (136 HP) and a maximum torque of 260 Nm available immediately, for instant responsiveness.

Peugeot e-Partner new electric van

There electric traction chain (electric motor, inverter and charger – direct current / alternating current converter) is similar to that of the new one Peugeot e-Expert. Like the latter, the gear reducer which has been adapted for different use. It has a shorter ratios to comply with the load constraints due to the typical use of the commercial vehicle.

The 2 versions (Standard and Long) of the Peugeot e-Partner are available with one lithium ion battery (18 modules) with a capacity of 50 kWh which ensures autonomy up to 275 km according to the versions, the type of guide and according to the WLTP protocol (Worldwide harmonized Light vehicle Test Procedures). Data in the process of being approved.

The autonomy of e-Partner is 275 km in WLTP

Connected to the passenger compartment cooling circuit, the thermal regulation of the battery by circulating liquid allows a quick recharge, an optimized autonomy and a longer life in terms of the life of the accumulators.

There are two types of on-board battery charger (On Board Charger OBC): standard there is a single-phase charger from 7.4 kW and optionally a charger 11 kW three-phase.

Peugeot e-Partner recharges in DC up to 100 kWh

The charging socket, located on the left rear fender, allows various charging modes: from a classic one domestic socket (8A in 31 hours), an enhanced hold (16 ° in 15 hours) or from one Wall Box (7.4 kWh recharges in 7 and a half hours or 11 kW in 5 hours) and even from a DC fast charging up to 100 kWh, which allows you to charge up to 80% in 30 minutes.

Peugeot e-Partner is powered by an electric motor that manages traction according to the selected driving mode and driving conditions. Its power of 100 kW (136 hp) / 260 Nm allows it to reach a top speed of 150 km / h, with any driving mode:

Eco (60 kW / 82CV, 180 Nm delivered by the engine): favors autonomy and a smooth ride

favors autonomy and a smooth ride Normal (80 kW, / 109 hp 210 Nm): optimal for everyday use

optimal for everyday use Power (100 kW / 136 hp, 260 Nm): optimizes performance when transporting heavy loads.

Peugeot e-Partner electric van on the road

There are also two modes of engine brake, with specific logics of battery regeneration:

moderate , for sensations similar to those of a thermal vehicle, with the gearbox in position D

, for sensations similar to those of a thermal vehicle, with the gearbox in position D increased (by selecting position “B” (“Brake”) on the gearshift control, to have greater deceleration (and therefore also greater energy recovery) when releasing the accelerator.

The Peugeot i-Cockpit on the electric e-Partner evolves from a technological point of view and now presents an offer with two instrument clusters (analogue as standard, digital as an option), to share with the driver all the information necessary for the proper management of a 100% electric vehicle.

A 100% digital instrument cluster with a high definition digital foil from 10 inches, which finds its place in the instrumentation. The information display is fully parameterizable and customizable.

Cockpit with i-Cockpit

The instrument cluster offers several display modes, accessible via one wheel present on the steering wheel, which allows the driver to choose between different screens. For example, by putting the navigator, the management of energy flows or driving aids.

In the center of the vehicle is the touchscreen with the 3D Connected Navigation with services TomTom Traffic. From the touchscreen you can access the Electric menu using the dedicated button, which allows you to navigate between the menus: Flow (to view the energy flow in real time), Statistics (to view consumption statistics) e Load (to program a remote charge).

I-Cockpit touchscreen from which you can access the Electric menu

In addition, the charging terminals available on the territory and their distance, taking into account remaining battery life, or program the times of thermal pre-conditioning of the passenger compartment.

The new Peugeot e-Partner is available in same versions of the thermal engines: Van (2 lengths: Standard 4.40m and Long 4.75m, 3 seats) e double cabin (5 seats, fixed or foldable, only in the Long version).

In the passenger compartment there are up to 3 seats with Moduwork, compartment obtained in the partition and the seat of the side seat that folds up. Usable length increased to 3.09 m in the Standard version and even at 3, 44 m in the Long version.

The mobile office function, thanks to the table integrated into the foldable backrest of the central seat. It can be rotated and swiveled both towards the passenger and towards the driver.

The storage compartments, with a capacity that can reach up to 113 l, are designed for the multiple uses of professionals. They are easily accessible and conveniently distributed in the interior: glovebox, parcel shelf and another drawer at the top. Located in front of the passenger, it takes advantage of the space left free by the airbag which is of the “bag in roof “ and, optionally, it can be refrigerated or host a 15 ”computer. An eyelet also allows you to leave the PC in charge directly in this compartment.

The payload reaches up to 800 kg

The ability to towing has been preserved and it is possible to tow a load up to 750 kg, with a towbar available since the launch of the version.

The useful volume up to 4.4 m³ for the Long version (3.8 m³ for the Standard version) it is strictly identical to that of the thermal engines. The payload reaches up to 800 kg.

The Peugeot e-Partner electric van is equipped with the following technologies ADAS and driving aids:

Keyless system access and start-up

Induction charging for the smartphone

Advanced Grip Control with 5 levels of grip

Hill Assist Control (hill start assistance)

Visiopark with 180 ° rear view camera

Surround rear vision (vision of the rear and side area, passenger side, with image reproduction on a dedicated 5-inch screen in the interior rear-view mirror)

Adaptive Cruise Control (cruise control / speed limiter)

Lane Departure Warning

Distance Alert (collision risk alert)

Active Safety Brake, automatic emergency braking

Driver Attention Alert, a system able to warn the driver in case of distraction while driving at speeds above 65 km / h

High Beam Assist. Automatic switching of high / low beams

Extended Traffic Sign Recognition: advanced recognition of road signs (STOP, prohibited direction)

Blind Corner Assist (blind spot monitoring system)

Trailer stability control system

Overload indicator

In the city, up to 30 km / h, to ensure the safety of pedestrians, a acoustic signal indicates the presence of the vehicle both in forward and reverse.

The Italian range of the new Peugeot e-Partner includes fittings Pro And Premium and versions Asphalt (for those who travel many kilometers) e Grip (for difficult driving conditions). The price hike starts from 26,535 euros + VAT. Deliveries of the new e-Partner will start at January 2022.

