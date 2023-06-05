Peugeot is relaunching the idea of ​​accessible electric mobility. And he doesn’t do it just in words: the house of the Lion has in fact presented the new solution “ego“, which allows you to sit behind the wheel of an electric car from the French brand’s range with a small advance and a monthly payment for a total of 36 months with 5,000 km per year and Wallbox included.

The advantages

As an example, let’s bring up the e-208: thanks to the new solution designed by Peugeot, it can be driven with an advance of 2,941 euros and a monthly installment of 199 euros. With, as mentioned, 5,000 km per year included like a Wallbox, two elements that allow “make the most of the potential of its 100% electric powertrain”, explains the mark of the Lion.

Low costs

The French automaker itself underlined that every kilometer in excess of the 5,000 included in this solution it would cost just 5 cents. In this sense, much depends on the type of use that the customer intends to make of his electric car: if the latter intends to cover 9,000 kilometers in a year, the additional 4,000 kilometers would correspond to an extra of just 200 euros.

The models involved

Peugeot e-208 is clearly not the only model in the Leone range to benefit from this solution: the “e-GO” leasing plan is in fact also available for the SUV e-2008with the 136 HP Active version which provides for a similar advance and a monthly installment of 229 euros, and for the First Edition versions of the new e-2008 and and e-308with 2,744 euros in advance and 249 euros per month for the first and 3,558 euros and 269 euros in installments for the second.