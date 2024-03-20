Peugeot's electric range expands. And it does so with the debut of the new SUV E-5008, which immediately boasts a record: it is the only model in its segment to offer fully electric mobility for seven passengers. Not only that: being able to rely on the flexibility offered by the platform STLA Medium by Stellantis, it is the first model to benefit from an elongated configuration. Its production will take place exclusively at the Sochaux factory: it will be on sale during the autumn of this year.

Exterior design

In terms of dimensions, the new Peugeot E-5008 boasts a length of 4.79 m, a width of 1.89 m and a height of 1.69 m. Design chapter: the new electric SUV from the Lion is equipped as standard with the new Pixel LED technology from Peugeot, which means that it automatically adapts the lighting of the headlights to traffic conditions, while 19″ and 20″ rims they feature the new Peugeot emblem in the centre. Not only that: the number of decorative inserts on the bodywork has been reduced and the chrome parts have been eliminated, in favor of painted details on specific elements. Staying on the bodywork theme, six colors are available for the livery.

Tech and refined interiors

A look also inside the passenger compartment, where the suspended screen captures attention Peugeot Panoramic i-Cockpit 21″. Obviously there is a refined internal component, such as the real aluminum covering and the customizable LED ambient lighting, available in 8 colours: these two elements extend across the entire dashboard and on the front and rear doors. The compact steering wheel with new EI controls deserves a special mention ten i-Toggles customizable, i.e. a series of fully customizable and programmable touch-sensitive digital buttons.

Motors and battery

There motor range it is quite varied, and is made up of different solutions and electric engines that offer a zero-emission range from 500 to 660 km, an AWD Dual Motor version and a Long Range version are also available. These are concretely permanent magnet synchronous motors capable of delivering more power and ensuring better efficiency: the 2-wheel drive versions offer 157 kW (345 Nm) or 170 kW (345 Nm), while the 2-motor and 4-wheel version driving wheels releases a total power of 237 kW (157 kW at the front and 80 kW at the rear), with the front motor delivering 345 Nm of torque while the rear one 170 Nm. drums The 400 V high voltage lithium ion boasts an NMC chemical composition, is located under the floor, powers the electric motor for traction and has a capacity of 98 kWh.