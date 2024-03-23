It is quite brave that Peugeot decided to change its name strategy slightly with the 308. Previously, the last number changed during the succession (after the 306 came the 307), so the arrival of a new Peugeot e-308 SW GT seemed to be the perfect opportunity to bury and forget the misfire that was the original 308 for good.

Because if reliability studies are to be believed, only garages are actually happy with the first 308. Renault never quite managed to clean up the image of the Laguna, to name but another example. Yet Peugeot stubbornly did not come up with a 309 (perhaps because it already existed), but they introduced a strong comeback with the second generation, which also produced a great GTI.

Suddenly everyone forgot about the first-generation 308, which is quite an achievement. The third generation has now been on the road for a while, but today we are getting into the new electric version of it for the first time, the e-308. And then also the station wagon, which the market in our part of Europe is desperate for.

Peugeot e-308 SW has few opponents

It is one of the few electric station wagons available at the moment; the biggest competitors are the Opel Astra, also from parent company Stellantis, and the MG 5. We assume that you are not considering the electric station wagons from Nio (64,000 euros) and Porsche (100,000 euros) if you shop in this class. A handsome hatchback is no guarantee for a nice-looking station wagon (the predecessors of this car proved that), but the 308 SW can use the extra centimeters.

It only costs 1,300 euros more than the hatchback, so you don't have to give up on that either. We drive the more heavily decorated Peugeot e-308 SW GT, which is not eligible for the SEPP scheme in the Netherlands due to its higher price, meaning that private buyers miss out on 2,950 euros in subsidy. Too bad, because the GT is the version you want – with nicer headlights, sporty details and sports seats.

The power and range of the Peugeot e-308 SW GT

There will be no more choice stress if you want an e-308 SW. You can only get the car with one 156 hp and 270 Nm strong electric motor and the battery always measures 54 kWh. According to the WLTP cycle, this combination is good for 412 kilometers of range. Peugeot uses the same electric motor in the considerably smaller e-208, but you don't have to worry that the technology is too weak for the larger station wagon.

Photo: © Peogeot



Photo: © Peugeot

Photo: © Peugeot







It has no trouble keeping up with the speed limits of the Netherlands and Belgium, although you would prefer to put it in Sport mode. In normal mode the power is 20 hp lower and in Eco mode you give up almost a third of the power. But hey, even 109 hp is no shame for a sensible station wagon. Peugeot cannot do much about the fact that brands like Tesla have ruined the EV driver a bit with unnecessarily fast entry-level vehicles.

The well-known Peugeot interior has been improved

Also the same as in the 208 is the smaller steering wheel. While in most cars you have to look at the counters through the steering wheel, with Peugeot you have to put the steering wheel as low as possible and peek over it. It goes without saying that the meters are completely digital these days, but Peugeot has a nice trick with a piece of transparent material in front of this screen on which they project even more information. This creates a 3D effect, which doesn't add much, but is nice and cool.

If you have long legs, you may lack some room at the knees, but we must admit that with other cars in this segment (with conventional steering wheels) you cannot always fit in comfortably. The pedals are quite close together, which would have been super handy if you had a manual gearbox and you very & closewanted to practice arts. But in the case of a stepless electric transmission, they could have moved the brake pedal an inch.

A massage chair with less luxury

Another strange thing: the massage chair is not electrically adjustable in the e-308 GT. Even in the 208 you don't have to slide yourself. The sports seat looks good and offers enough support and comfort. Once you have found a good seat, the small steering wheel somehow contributes to a feeling of sportiness. Larger hoops quickly make you think of trucks or bulky off-roaders; this works the opposite way.

The chassis feels solid and the car always remains well balanced. Another reason not to choose an electric SUV; These often become a bit wobbly due to the combination of a high weight and a high body, but this low station wagon does not suffer from that. Not to say that this GT makes you forget the 308 GTI, but the e-308 SW offers a pleasant combination of sportiness and comfort.

Why you could go for the crossover

The Peugeot e-308 SW again raises the question of why other car brands no longer focus on the station wagon. It is a rhetorical question, because we know that everyone wants something high these days. But let's be honest: this 308 looks slightly better than its crossover brother e-3008, doesn't it? Moreover, it swallows 100 liters more luggage. We reluctantly have to admit that the 3008 has a few millimeters more legroom in the back, which is not an unnecessary luxury, because we dare not call the 308 really spacious in the back.

Well, the e-3008 can travel 100 kilometers further, but that is because the battery is more than a third larger. Because the SUV is really not more economical. And of course you pay for that: the e-3008 GT costs 52,690 euros (54,500 euros in Belgium), a difference of thousands of euros. It's actually a shame that Peugeot does not put the 74 kWh battery in the e-308 SW. Oh well, you have to leave something to be desired.

Specifications of the Peugeot e-308 SW GT (2024)

Engine

1 electric motor

156 hp

270 Nm

54 kWh (battery)

Drive

front wheels

stepless

Performance

0-100 km/h in 10.0 s

top speed 170 km/h

Consumption (average)

15.1 kWh/100 km A label

Range (statement)

409 km (WLTP)

Loading time

3 hours 10 min. at 7.4 kW

30 min. at 100 kW (80%)

Dimensions

4,636×2,062x

1,442 mm (lxwxh)

2,732 mm (wheelbase)

1,691 kg

361 / 1,271 l (luggage)

Prices

€47,135 (NL)

€45,700 (B)