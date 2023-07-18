As already anticipated, in 2023 the Peugeot 308 goes electric. In addition to the compact segment C also the software version it has a 100% electric motor. This engine completes the current offer which includes versions 180hp/132kW plug-in hybrids And 225hp /162kW and some versions with heat engine.

Electric Peugeot e-308

The electric Peugeot e-308 is powered by a new one electric motorization which dispenses 115kW (156hp) and 260Nm of torque and offers, according to the equipment levels, an autonomy higher than 400km (WLTP cycle). The average electricity consumption is estimated at 12.7 kWh per 100km. The adapter within the powertrain optimizes range.

Electric Peugeot e-308

The new generation battery a 400 Volts has a capacity to 54 kWh (51 kWh useful) with a new chemical composition consisting of 80% Nickel, 10% Manganese and 10% Cobalt. On the road, different modes can be selected, which optimize driving:

Echo : Optimizes range and delivers 109 HP (80 kW) and 220 Nm

: Optimizes range and delivers 109 HP (80 kW) and 220 Nm normal : suitable for everyday use 136 HP (100 kW) and 250 Nm

: suitable for everyday use 136 HP (100 kW) and 250 Nm Sport: performance priority 156 HP (115 kW) and 270 Nm

Recharge Peugeot e-308

As for recharging it is equipped with a battery charger three-phase on board 11 kW. From a public column from 100 kW in direct current it is possible to recharge the vehicle from 20% to 80% in less than 25 minutes.

Peugeot e-308 electric station wagon being recharged

And to better manage autonomy while driving, the electric Peugeot 308 can count on driving mode Brakewhich increases deceleration when the accelerator pedal is released to optimize energy recovery.

Peugeot e-308 electric as it is

The electric Peugeot 308 is equipped with new 18 inch alloy wheels, which were developed specifically for this 100% electric drive. Their aerodynamic efficiency has been specially designed to optimize performance.

The interior of the Peugeot e-308 with the new generation i-Cockpit

From a technological point of view, the new electric 308 is equipped with ADAS systems of the latest generation which also include: Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop and Go function, Active Blind Corner Assist and Rear Traffic Alert.

3D digital instrument cluster

In the passenger compartment, on the other hand, the Latest generation Peugeot i-Cockpit, which includes a compact and heated steering wheel, a digital head-up display, a 3D digital instrument panel and a 10-inch central touchscreen.

Prices 308 electric and equipment

The electric Peugeot e-308 is available in Italy with two trim levels: Allure and GT. The Allure model is offered at the price of 41,740 euroswhile the GT model is priced at 42,840 euros.

The new electric Peugeot e-308 is offered in Allure and GT trim levels

Both are well equipped with advanced technologies including 3D connected navigation, Full LED headlights, Peugeot i-TogglesSpeedcam service free for 3 years, Peugeot i-Connect Advanced18-inch alloy wheels, tinted rear windows, adaptive cruise control, Active Safety Brake, Distance Alert, Active Lane Departure Warning, Driver Attention Alert And Traffic Sign Recognition. In addition, both models are equipped with an 11 kW three-phase on-board charger and a 22 kW three-phase Mode 3 charging cable.

The setup gt add projectors Full LED MatrixLED claw-like taillights, long-range blind spot monitoring, rear traffic alert, Peugeot badge on front wheel arch, mistral black headlining, interior in TEP/Alcantara with Adamite stitching, Smart Multidrive to personalize the interior lighting, Keyless Access & Start, Driver Sport Pack, Peugeot i-Cockpit 3D and frameless electrochromatic internal rear view mirror.

18″ Peugeot e-308 GT trim wheels

The e-308 is produced in the Stellantis factory in Mulhousewith deliveries expected to start from October 2023.

Photo new Peugeot 308

