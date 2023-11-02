It kicked off yesterday and will keep its doors open until November 5th Zurich Motor Show. Among the car manufacturers present there is also Peugeot, which takes advantage of the setting offered by the Swiss event to exhibit the latest innovations in its electrified range. As expected, what steals the show in Zurich is the world premiere exhibition of the new one E-3008which Peugeot labels as “the ‘Next-Level’ electric fastback SUV”.

Peugeot E-3008

Made on the basis of the new platform STLA Medium by Stellantis, the new electric crossover from the French brand can boast up to 700 km of autonomy and the ability to recharge up to 100 km of range in just 10 minutes. A distinctive element of the new E-3008 is also the Peugeot Panoramic i-Cockpit, which materializes in the 21″ curved and floating HD panoramic screen that brings together the Head-up Display and the central touch display. We remind you that the new electric SUV from the Lion will be produced exclusively in the Sochaux plant in France, and will be marketed starting from the beginning of next year.

All the other news in Zurich

But the new E-3008 is certainly not the only attraction at the Peugeot stand in Zurich. Many i 100% electric vehicles exhibited by the French brand at the Zurich Motor Show, such as the new E-208, E-2008 and E-308, the E-Rifter, E-Partner and E-Expert commercial vehicles, and Inception concept cars. And there’s not one missing hybrid component of the Peugeot range: here we find the 308 SW Plug-In Hybrid 180, 408 Plug-In Hybrid 225, 508 SW PSE 360 and 5008 Hybrid 136 models.

Electrified future

Peugeot’s ambition has been reiterated several times, including in Zurich: to become the first generalist electric brand in Europe by 2025. Step by step the Lion car manufacturer is getting closer to this target: with 12 electric modelsincluding 3 light commercial vehicles, next year Peugeot will have the widest electric range among European generalist manufacturers.